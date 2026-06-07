Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov reveal the emotional impact of Hurricanes’ Game 3 loss

Jordan Staal felt the need to speak out after an overtime loss that was incredibly difficult to process, while Andrei Svechnikov offered a brutally honest admission that is always tough to make, especially on the grand stage of the Stanley Cup Final.

Jordan Staal was one of the Carolina Hurricanes who lit the lamp during the third period to help spark a late comeback. Andrei Svechnikov also struck in the third to tie things up, but a heartbreaking overtime defeat left the team completely devastated after a furious rally on home ice.

Svechnikov didn’t sugarcoat the disappointment in the postgame press conference. “It’s probably the toughest game I’ve ever lost,” he admitted. The physical winger was a workhorse for the Canes, finishing second on the team in ice time with 25:49, and his third-period goal came off clinical assists from Staal and Sebastian Aho.

Game 3 started as a tight defensive battle, with the first period ending in a scoreless tie. However, things spiraled out of control for Carolina in the second period, as they surrendered four goals to a relentless Vegas Golden Knights offense. The loss places the Hurricanes in a 2-1 hole in the Stanley Cup Final series.

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Staal says the Canes have a steeper hill to climb

After a tough loss that was incredibly difficult to process, Staal also shared his thoughts, opting for a resilient, look-forward mentality. “It’s part of the gig. It’s never easy. It’s never going to be easy, and we know that,” the veteran captain declared after finishing the night with a goal and an assist.

VEGAS BEATS CAROLINA IN DOUBLE OT IN A GENERATIONAL CUP FINAL GAME 😱



WHAT A ROLLERCOASTER OF EVENTS IN GAME 3‼️ pic.twitter.com/rtQxt7YVmn — ESPN (@espn) June 7, 2026

Staal is well aware that the margin for error has shrunk drastically for the Hurricanes, who are desperate to level the series in Game 4 to avoid a dangerous 3-1 deficit. “We’ve got a bigger hill to climb now, but we’re excited for the challenge and excited to keep playing hard and keep moving forward,” he added.

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Having split the first two matchups of the series, the Hurricanes missed a massive opportunity to take control on the road. Now, they must dig deep to secure a win in Game 4 to head back home with a tied series and recapture the momentum against a lethal Vegas squad.