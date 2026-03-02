Connor McDavid and Oilers reportedly going after veteran teammate of Connor Bedard on Blackhawks

With the NHL trade deadline rising on the horizon, teams are pacing to make last-minute acquisitions. In that context, reports indicate Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers and Connor Bedard’s Chicago Blackhawks have completed a trade.

Veteran blueliner Connor Murphy might be on the move. According to a report from an NHL insider, the 32-year-old is in the crosshairs of Connor McDavid’s Oilers, who are doing everything in their power to redeem themselves after back-to-back heartbreaks in the Stanley Cup Final.

Although the Blackhawks remain a work in progress—with Connor Bedard essentially running a one-man show—the Oilers believe the experienced Chicago defenseman can be the perfect addition to their championship equation.

“Hearing talks are intensifying for Edmonton to acquire Connor Murphy from Chicago,” Elliotte Friedman reported on his X account. If the report turns out to be true, the trade between McDavid’s Oilers and Bedard’s Blackhawks involving Murphy may very well be dubbed the “Tre Connor” move.

Connor Murphy greeting Blackhawks fans

Trade details

According to Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, Murphy is headed to Edmonton for a second-round pick. Moreover, the Blackhawks will reportedly retain half of his $4.4 million cap hit ($2.2 million).

Connor Bedard sparks blunt, five-word message from Blackhawks captain ahead of NHL trade deadline

Murphy’s contract comes to an end after this season, so Chicago would only carry that burden for a couple of months before it’s wiped clean ahead of the offseason.

Murphy’s numbers

So far in the 2025-26 NHL season, Murphy has recorded perfect attendance, playing in all 60 games for the Blackhawks. Recording an average ice time of 16:34 minutes per game, Murphy has put up 13 points (4 goals and 9 assists), as well as a -3 plus/minus and 46 penalty minutes (PIM). Murphy’s numbers indicate he is not a menace in the offensive zone, but he can be very effective in his own zone. For the Oilers, that may be all they’ve been looking for.

Murphy usually plays on Chicago’s second defensive pairing alongside 21-year-old Kevin Korchinski. If he were to land in Edmonton, he could keep a similar role in the top four or fill in on the third pairing. Daily Faceoff lists 26-year-old Spencer Stastney and 25-year-old Ty Emberson in those roles at the moment.

Murphy’s veteran presence could provide a much-needed spark for McDavid and company. Edmonton has allowed way too many goals as of late, engaging in more high-scoring games than the team would like. In the playoffs, that may well be a recipe for disaster—even for a team with McDavid and Draisaitl leading the attack.

Why move makes sense for Bedard and Blackhawks

For Chicago, the writing has been on the wall for a while now. Though a hot start to the season gave fans hope of a miraculous ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs—similar to what the San Jose Sharks are on track to accomplish—the Blackhawks have run out of gas. Now, it’s time to go back to the drawing board. Murphy, on an expiring contract, has long been linked to a move before the trade deadline. Now, the time may have finally come.

