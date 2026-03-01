Connor Bedard sparks blunt, five-word message from Blackhawks captain ahead of NHL trade deadline

Connor Bedard is a man on a mission. Since the NHL resumed play after the 2026 Winter Olympics, the generational talent left off Team Canada is determined to prove his country made the wrong decision. So far, so good. However, the lack of results posted by the Chicago Blackhawks does little to help his case.

Bedard has recorded a goal in five of the Blackhawks’ last six outings. Moreover, since the NHL resumed play, he has scored twice for Chicago. However, the Hawks lost both games by multi-goal margins. Bedard has been a victim of the team’s overall struggles, and although fans expect him to be the franchise savior, there is only so much he can do to turn the tide.

As it stands, Bedard is carrying a one-man show in the Windy City. Aside from the occasional highlight-reel play, it has not been a pleasant sight. As a result, captain Nick Foligno issued a five-word directive to the rest of the team. With the NHL trade deadline (March 6) around the corner, many of the intended recipients may not be around to follow orders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve got to help him,” Nick Foligno said about Connor Bedard, as reported by Chicago Tribune’s Kalen Lumpkins. “Can’t just be on Connor, he’s doing his job. He’s getting scoring chances (and) making plays. So it’s on the rest of us to pick it up and find a way to help him out.”

Connor Bedard at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

Leading by example

Only in his third NHL season, Bedard has already been through a lot with the Blackhawks—mostly difficult and testing times for the former first overall pick in 2023. Still, he clings to the hope that Chicago can finally turn things around. Bedard has never been one to turn on his teammates or the organization.

Advertisement

see also Connor Bedard's net worth: How much money does the Chicago Blackhawks player have?

Rather than magnify an already dramatic situation, he lets his game do the talking. So far, Bedard has recorded 55 points (25 goals, 30 assists) in 46 games. Despite missing time with a shoulder injury, he remains the team’s points leader.

Advertisement

Can the Blackhawks lose Bedard to free agency?

It may eventually reach a point where Bedard grows tired of losing, but it does not appear that he is there yet. Through it all, the 20-year-old has remained committed. However, Bedard has yet to sign a contract extension. He will become a restricted free agent (RFA) after the 2025–26 NHL season, when his entry-level contract expires.

Both sides have made their willingness to work out an extension clear, but rather than focus on paperwork during the season, Bedard is content to kick the can down the road. Once the offseason begins, he will have plenty of time for that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moreover, his RFA status provides Chicago with security and eliminates any fear of losing him in a bidding war. Finally, while speculation about Bedard being traded ahead of the deadline may generate clicks and social media buzz, such a scenario is, in reality, downright illogical. If there is a beacon of hope for the Blackhawks, it is Bedard, and there is no chance they would move on from him. He belongs to a select group of NHL players who simply do not have a price tag.

SurveyWho of the following young stars will have the best NHL career? Who of the following young stars will have the best NHL career? already voted 0 people