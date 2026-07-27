NY Rangers’ reported new team identity hinges on Igor Shesterkin’s commitment

The New York Rangers plan to build a new team identity going into the 2026-27 NHL season with Mike Sullivan, but will all be in vain if Igor Shesterkin has second thoughts.

Mike Sullivan is determined to right the ship after a disastrous first NHL season with the New York Rangers. Nothing went the Blueshirts’ way last season, but they’ll have a chance to leave it all in the past. Moreover, the team may be able to start from scratch, including laying the foundation for a new system. According to a report, New York could now build around star goaltender Igor Shesterkin and aim to become a defense-first team.

“With Shesterkin and their defense, I think they’re going to be competing for the Jennings Trophy for the lowest goals against in the league. That’s what, to me, it looks like the Rangers are trying to do this year,” former NHL goalie Martin Byron stated on Rangers Recon podcast.

Whether the Rangers can truly become one of the NHL‘s best teams at shutting down opponents during the 2026-27 season may ultimately come down to Shesterkin’s performance. And if Sullivan and company want this blueprint to work over the long term, they need their star goaltender to be certain he wants to see out his contract in Manhattan.

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Shesterkin’s future

So far, so good, but the speculation surrounding Shesterkin’s future remains loud, and another disappointing season may be the final straw for him. Shesterkin is entering the second year of his eight-year, $92.48 million contract.

Mike Sullivan of the NY Rangers.

On paper, being signed through 2033 on the richest contract ever handed to an NHL goaltender should leave little doubt that the Russian netminder is in New York City to stay. However, crazier things have happened, and if Shesterkin decides he wants out of New York, he can choose his destination thanks to his full no-movement clause (NMC).

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A franchise like the Florida Panthers has long been mentioned as a potential landing spot, and if things don’t improve for the Rangers anytime soon, Shesterkin may very well decide to find out whether the grass really is greener elsewhere.

NY Rangers’ new defense

As badly as things went for the Blueshirts last season, they still finished in the upper half of the league in goals allowed. New York ranked 15th after allowing 249 goals in 82 games, or an average of 3.04 goals per outing.

Obviously, the fact that the Rangers ranked 10th worst in goals scored (2.87 goals per game) didn’t help and goes a long way toward explaining why they lost far more games than they won.

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Heading into the 2026-27 campaign, however, things are looking up. New York’s revamped defensive corps includes Adam Fox, Vladislav Gavrikov, Marcus Pettersson, Sean Durzi, Braden Schneider, Urho Vaakanainen, and Matthew Robertson. Moreover, Vincent Iorio (RFA) and Alberts Smits (No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft) could also be added to the mix.

NY Rangers have high hopes

That blue-line core, combined with Shesterkin as the starter, Joonas Korpisalo filling in when needed, and Sullivan behind the bench, could very well set the Rangers up for a strong season.

The retool may hit paydirt right away for Chris Drury and company, but it may all hinge on New York becoming a defensive powerhouse, with Shesterkin serving as the cornerstone. Otherwise, it could all come crashing down like a house of cards.