Patrick Kane has Jonathan Toews ‘jealous’ of return to Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane is getting another shot with the Chicago Blackhawks ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season, and Jonathan Toews shared his honest thoughts on the reunion.

In the end, Patrick Kane chose not to replicate Jonathan Toews‘ career path. Instead of joining his hometown organization, Kane is back with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he spent the best years of his NHL career. With Kane in town, Chicago’s forward lines receive a big boost—and they really needed it.

Things have changed a lot since Kane and Toews last played together. However, Toews is still keeping up with news surrounding his iconic former teammate and the club he led to three Stanley Cups. When he learned of “Showtime’s” return to Chicago, the recently retired centerman shared a sincere message, confessing he was a bit jealous of the way Kane may get to close out his NHL career.

“Awesome news, pretty cool to see [Kane] get the chance to go back,” Toews admitted, per The Athletic. “We were texting and as happy as I am for him I told him I’m straight-up jealous that he’s gonna get to play for the Hawks again.”

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Toews didn’t get that chance

After being away from the league on a life-changing personal journey centered on his physical and mental health, Toews announced his desire to return to the NHL for the 2025-26 campaign. Although Chicago was the first team anyone thought of when Toews’ name came up, the Blackhawks weren’t looking to sign the veteran center.

Toews attended a Cubs’ game in last NHL visit to Chicago.

At the time, the organization remained committed to its rebuild and a 37-year-old coming off a two-year hiatus didn’t fit Chicago’s vision. Thus, Toews turned to his hometown club, the Winnipeg Jets, and fulfilled the only childhood dream he had yet to accomplish in his decorated NHL career.

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Still, Toews has now confessed he would’ve liked to return to Chicago, and seeing Kane get that homecoming may strike a sensitive chord. It may be one of those things you don’t realize you want until you see someone else enjoying it.

Has Chicago changed its mind about rebuild?

Although the fan base in town is ecstatic about Kane’s signing, it does raise some questions. Should they be worried that the Blackhawks have gone off script and signed a veteran to a two-year, $16 million contract? Has the front office lost its way? According to Toews, Hawks fans have nothing to worry about.

“The team is heading in the right direction and [Kane] will bring such good experience and leadership for the young guys in that room,” Toews stated. “It will be cool for the young stars to see first-hand what impact they can have when ‘Kaner’ gets back on the ice at the United Center.“

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The Blackhawks boast a youth-filled lineup that grew up watching Kane, Toews, and the Blackhawks build a dynasty in the City of Big Shoulders. Playing alongside “Showtime” will be a dream come true for many of them, and perhaps just what Chicago needs to finally move beyond the training-wheels phase of its rebuild.