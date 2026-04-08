Dylan Larkin fears Detroit Red Wings have put final nail in their coffin

The Detroit Red Wings squandered a great opportunity in the 2025-26 NHL season. Following the 4-3 shootout loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Red Wings are three points out of the last wild card berth, and captain Dylan Larkin believes the team’s recent defeats may be all she wrote for their playoff aspirations.

“I hope that’s not the one, and I hope the Minnesota one is not the one that’s the final nail in the coffin. That’s a letdown, in tough fashion again,” Larkin admitted after the defeat against the Blue Jackets, via 97.1 The Ticket. The 5-4 loss against the Wild was also extremely disheartening, and even though Patrick Kane owned up to his costly mistake, it still stings in Motor City.

Regardless, the Red Wings had an unsurpassable chance to turn the page and get back in the winning column against the Blue J’s. Detroit and Columbus entered the game tied in points (88) and games played (78) in the NHL campaign. Both sides knew what was on the line during the game at Little Caesars Arena, but only one could walk away triumphant. In the end, those were the Blue Jackets, who snapped their six-game losing streak

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Soul-crushing ending in Detroit

With 18 seconds left in the game, it felt like the home team would finally snap its four-game losing streak on home ice. Unfortunately for the Red Wings, a lot can happen in one second. For instance, their playoff hopes came crashing down to pieces in the blink of an eye.

FANTILLI TIES IT WITH 16 SECONDS LEFT TO KEEP THEIR PLAYOFF HOPES ALIVE AND WELL!!! 🔥🚨 pic.twitter.com/Eb5pgd7mBA — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 8, 2026

The Blue Jackets took home the extra point in the shootout—the Blue Jackets tied the game with an extra skater with 17 seconds left in regulation—and that may be the difference-maker that prevails until the end of the 2025–26 NHL regular season.

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Red Wings are in trouble

The Red Wings no longer have a margin for error. Even more dramatically, even if they win from here on out, the odds are stacked against them to make the postseason. Essentially, Detroit is now praying on Columbus and Ottawa’s downfall.

The Blue Jackets will take on three playoff sides in their last four games, making the Red Wings’ path easier to envision. However, the Sens (currently sitting in WC2) have no playoff teams scheduled in their last four outings. Even if Ottawa stumbles and falls out of a playoff spot, Detroit must take care of its business, and that’s something that is far from guaranteed.

The Red Wings are 3-6-1 in their last 10, have lost five of their last six, and are winless at Little Caesars Arena (where they will play their next two) since March 19. Moreover, Detroit will close out the season in Florida with bouts against the Lightning and Panthers, two teams it hasn’t beaten on the road this season.

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