Is Auston Matthews playing today for Maple Leafs vs Lightning after 2026 Winter Olympics with Team USA?

The return of Auston Matthews to the lineup is one of the talking points as the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare to face the Tampa Bay Lightning, fresh off a dramatic break for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

After captaining Team USA to a historic gold medal in Milan, his status for the matchup was uncertain. He rejoined the Leafs in Tampa on Tuesday following the United States’ celebrations and a White House visit.

Head coach Craig Berube has spoken about the NHL player’s status and has finally put an end to the mystery, indicating whether he will be present on the ice for today’s game, which is set to begin at 7:30 PM ET.

Is Auston Matthews playing today for the Maple Leafs?

Auston Matthews is expected to be in the lineup for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night, following his return from leading Team USA to Olympic gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates a third-period goal in 2026 (Source: Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

Coach Craig Berube said the captain has been rejoining the team and appears ready to suit up after the break. Matthews’ status had been in question following a hectic schedule after winning the medal, but according to league reports, he rejoined the Leafs in Tampa on Tuesday and is expected to play.

“He’s riding a pretty good high right now, you know? He’s feeling good. Again, we will evaluate that tomorrow and see where he is at and I will get a better feel when I talk to him here tonight“, Berube said.

The matchup marks Toronto’s first NHL game since the Olympic break and his potential return adds extra narrative weight. With the Leafs still chasing a playoff spot in a tight Atlantic Division race, having their captain back on the ice could be a major boost.

While there was initial uncertainty over whether he’d make the trip from Washington in time to play, statements from the coaching staff suggest confidence in his readiness. The final lineup confirmation will come closer to puck drop after warmups and pregame evaluation.

