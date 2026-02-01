Trending topics:
NHL

Who’s performing at Lightning vs Bruins 2026 NHL Stadium Series today?

With the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins set to clash on the outdoor rink set up at Raymond James Stadium, fans are wondering which artists will take the stage.

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
The 2026 NHL Stadium Series is held at Raymond James Stadium
© Mike Carlson/Getty ImagesThe 2026 NHL Stadium Series is held at Raymond James Stadium

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins will close out the outdoor rink season in the NHL with a matchup at Raymond James Stadium in the 2026 Stadium Series. With the two sides set to face off under the elements—if they can even be called that in Central Florida—fans wonder which artists will perform throughout the evening.

Tampa and Boston are in for a long-awaited Atlantic Division showdown when the puck drops at Raymond James Stadium. The Bolts and the Spoked B are both currently sitting in a playoff spot, but the race in the Eastern Conference is jam-packed. Therefore, the tiniest slip up could prove costly.

Outdoor games are rare in the NHL—and showdowns in Tampa are even more uncommon. As a result, fans know they’re in for a treat, with the league planning different shows throughout the game.

Advertisement

Who will perform during Stadium Series?

Fans attending Raymond James Stadium in Tampa—and those watching from their cozy couches at home—will be treated to a first-intermission show headlined by Grammy Award-winning artist Tim McGraw.

Tim McGraw will perform during the first-intermission show

Tim McGraw will perform during the first-intermission show

Advertisement

Along with the star-studded squads facing off on the ice, fans who brave the freezing temperatures in the Big Guava can expect a top-tier performance from one of the best country singers and songwriters in the world.

Jon Cooper’s net worth: How much money does the Tampa Bay Lightning coach have?

see also

Jon Cooper’s net worth: How much money does the Tampa Bay Lightning coach have?

McGraw appeared in similar event before

McGraw had recently performed prior to the MLB Speedway Classic, which was held at Bristol Motor Speedway. Needless to say, the Louisiana native has a knack for these special sporting events.

Advertisement

McGraw truly does the term “artist” justice, having written best-selling books while also appearing in films such as Friday Night Lights and The Blind Side. Though Raymond James Stadium will look quite different than it does during the NFL season, it’s a fitting stage for him to perform in an iconic football venue.

Who will sing the national anthem before the 2026 Stadium Series?

As two American sides will go head to head in the 2026 Stadium Series, only one national anthem will be played before puck-drop. On that note, the ‘Star-Sprangled Banner’ will be performed by R&B/Soul and country artist Hunter Hayes.

Advertisement
Hunter Hayes

Hunter Hayes

As it stands, no additional shows or artists have been confirmed by the NHL. However, the possibility of a surprise singer joining McGraw during the first intermission—or later in the night—can’t be ruled out. ESPN has also announced that former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will serve as a special correspondent during the broadcast. Who knows? Give Kelce a microphone long enough, and he might sing a tune or two.

Advertisement

Either way, despite the chart-topping artists performing throughout the game, neither the Lightning nor the Bruins have time to be distracted. All that matters is coming away with a victory amid a tight playoff race.

Survey

Which song will McGraw open his first-intermission show with?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Berube, Leafs confirm troubling news on Matthews teammate after controversial hit
NHL

Berube, Leafs confirm troubling news on Matthews teammate after controversial hit

NHL imposes harsh punishment for Matthews’ teammate after Leafs-Lightning
NHL

NHL imposes harsh punishment for Matthews’ teammate after Leafs-Lightning

Sullivan and Cooper drop completely opposite statements after Lightning beats Rangers
NHL

Sullivan and Cooper drop completely opposite statements after Lightning beats Rangers

Mike McCarthy sends key message about Aaron Rodgers’ future with Steelers in 2026
NFL

Mike McCarthy sends key message about Aaron Rodgers’ future with Steelers in 2026

Better Collective Logo