Who’s performing at Lightning vs Bruins 2026 NHL Stadium Series today?

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins will close out the outdoor rink season in the NHL with a matchup at Raymond James Stadium in the 2026 Stadium Series. With the two sides set to face off under the elements—if they can even be called that in Central Florida—fans wonder which artists will perform throughout the evening.

Tampa and Boston are in for a long-awaited Atlantic Division showdown when the puck drops at Raymond James Stadium. The Bolts and the Spoked B are both currently sitting in a playoff spot, but the race in the Eastern Conference is jam-packed. Therefore, the tiniest slip up could prove costly.

Outdoor games are rare in the NHL—and showdowns in Tampa are even more uncommon. As a result, fans know they’re in for a treat, with the league planning different shows throughout the game.

Who will perform during Stadium Series?

Fans attending Raymond James Stadium in Tampa—and those watching from their cozy couches at home—will be treated to a first-intermission show headlined by Grammy Award-winning artist Tim McGraw.

Along with the star-studded squads facing off on the ice, fans who brave the freezing temperatures in the Big Guava can expect a top-tier performance from one of the best country singers and songwriters in the world.

McGraw appeared in similar event before

McGraw had recently performed prior to the MLB Speedway Classic, which was held at Bristol Motor Speedway. Needless to say, the Louisiana native has a knack for these special sporting events.

McGraw truly does the term “artist” justice, having written best-selling books while also appearing in films such as Friday Night Lights and The Blind Side. Though Raymond James Stadium will look quite different than it does during the NFL season, it’s a fitting stage for him to perform in an iconic football venue.

Who will sing the national anthem before the 2026 Stadium Series?

As two American sides will go head to head in the 2026 Stadium Series, only one national anthem will be played before puck-drop. On that note, the ‘Star-Sprangled Banner’ will be performed by R&B/Soul and country artist Hunter Hayes.

Hunter Hayes

As it stands, no additional shows or artists have been confirmed by the NHL. However, the possibility of a surprise singer joining McGraw during the first intermission—or later in the night—can’t be ruled out. ESPN has also announced that former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will serve as a special correspondent during the broadcast. Who knows? Give Kelce a microphone long enough, and he might sing a tune or two.

Either way, despite the chart-topping artists performing throughout the game, neither the Lightning nor the Bruins have time to be distracted. All that matters is coming away with a victory amid a tight playoff race.

