How many fans are attending Lightning vs Bruins 2026 NHL Stadium Series today?

Though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no longer playing, Raymond James Stadium is gearing up to allocate thousands of fans as the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.

The outdoor matchup in the Big Guava will bring to a close a month-long chapter of NHL action played outside the elements in the Sunshine State. The celebration began on Jan. 2, when the Florida Panthers faced the New York Rangers in the Winter Classic at loanDepot Park. Now, the Bolts will take on the Bruins in what’s set to be the first-ever outdoor game held in a football stadium in Florida.

While the Panthers found little success playing outdoors, the red-hot Lightning are hoping to change the tune as the Spoked B rolls into surprisingly frigid Tampa weather. Fans in attendance will have to brave unprecedented low temperatures, hoping they’re rewarded with an unforgettable victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans attending NHL Stadium Series

Raymond James Stadium is expected to be near capacity when the 2026 Stadium Series gets underway between the Bolts and the Bruins. While the venue typically holds around 65,000 fans for NFL games, that number can be increased for special events.

General view of Raymond James Stadium ahead of Stadium Series

Advertisement

In that regard, Diandra Loux of The Hockey News reported that the NHL is expecting roughly 75,000 seated fans when the puck drops for the Bruins and Lightning to battle it out in the Bay. As of Sunday morning, only a handful of non-resale tickets were still available. Thus, the Lightning and Bruins can expect a sold-out crowd when the puck drops at Ray-Jay Stadium.

Advertisement

see also Jon Cooper’s net worth: How much money does the Tampa Bay Lightning coach have?

However, with Central Florida under an extreme weather warning, some ticket holders may be forced to stay home. Needless to say, those who do attend will likely set new personal records for the number of layers they bundle up in. At least, they will be in for a great show after learning who will be performing at the 2026 Stadium Series.

Advertisement

Record attendance for Stadium Series

While the roughly 75,000 fans expected to attend the 2026 Stadium Series would place this year’s edition near the top, it would still fall well short of the attendance record. As it stands, the 2025 Stadium Series between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings holds that mark, drawing 94,751 fans at Ohio Stadium.

The 2024 Stadium Series, meanwhile, amassed approximately 150,000 fans, though that figure combines attendance from the two games that made up the event: the New Jersey Devils vs. the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 17, 2024, and the New York Islanders vs. the New York Rangers on Feb. 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement