Video: Goalie fight unleashes during Lightning vs Bruins 2026 Stadium Series

As if the 2026 NHL Stadium Series wasn’t dramatic and electric enough, Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning dropped the gloves—or rather the trapper and the blocker, as well as their masks.

What’s more uncommon than NHL games being played outdoors? Goaltenders dropping the gloves and throwing haymakers at center ice. Fans attending the 2026 Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium were treated to both spectacles during a candid showdown between the Lightning and the Bruins.

With Tampa Bay looking for a spark to mount a comeback down 5-2, Vasilevskiy decided to take matters into his own hands by skating down to Boston’s zone where chaos erupted. However, not many predicted what would unfold next. Both goaltenders dropped their equipment and engaged in an all-out boxing bout.

When it was all said and done, both goalies were seen smiling and congratulating one another. After all, they had just given fans what they didn’t even knew they wanted to see. Back on each team’s benches, their teammates were having a blast, as well.

Developing story…