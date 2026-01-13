Andy Reid has reportedly made a decision on Chiefs OC for 2026 with Matt Nagy seemingly out

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are already making decisions early in the offseason, with the team recently securing a tight end for 2026 with Travis Kelce contemplating retirement again. But apart from roster moves, the Chiefs will have to make coaching staff decisions as well, with Matt Nagy among the names who might be on the way out.

Nagy proved that he’s officially considering leaving Reid and the Chiefs for an AFC rival, having spoken with multiple teams looking for a new head coach. Nagy’s recent activity included interviews with the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders, among others.

Even though Nagy’s departure seems inevitable, Reid has reportedly made a decision about the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator position in 2026. During an appearance on 96.5 The Fan, Nate Taylor of ESPN reported that it does not appear that Reid will promote internally for the OC job.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reid and Chiefs expected to lose Nagy in 2026

Nagy isn’t out of Kansas City yet, though all signs are pointing towards a breakup this offseason. With his contract expiring, Nagy is expected to look for a fresh start elsewhere, even if it’s not as a head coach.

Matt Nagy is out of contract with the Chiefs.

Advertisement

Rumor has it that Nagy could also leave the Chiefs to be an offensive coordinator with play-calling responsibilities elsewhere. That would force Reid to find a new assistant to oversee the offense.

Advertisement

see also Andy Reid confirms if Chiefs could lose coach in 2026 as interviews officially took place to leave and join another team

Chiefs offense left a lot to be desired in 2025

Reid’s reported stance on not considering an internal promotion for a hypothetic OC opening might be reflected by the Chiefs’ recent decision to part ways with WR coach Connor Embree.

Advertisement

Despite Patrick Mahomes’ efforts before his injury, the Chiefs’ offensive problems were evident throughout 2025, which is why a new hiring for this unit would make more sense.

Potential candidates for hypothetic Chiefs OC opening

While there’s still a chance that Nagy comes back, some names have emerged as potential candidates in the event the Chiefs have an OC opening. Kliff Kingsbury would be an interesting target given his past coaching Mahomes in college, while Eric Bienemy’s previous experience with Reid would also make him a natural fit. The guessing game could also include Brian Daboll and Mike McDaniel, who had success as offensive coordinators but are also interviewing for HC jobs.

Advertisement