Arch Manning at risk of losing key help as Texas engages in battle for former Shedeur Sanders star teammate

Arch Manning is set to command a Texas Longhorns offense that is second to none in college football. As the Horns look for the final pieces to the puzzle, another school has entered the race for former Shedeur Sanders‘ Colorado Buffaloes teammate, Jordan Seaton.

Seaton is ranked the number one talent in the entire NCAA transfer portal. Coming off two strong years with the Buffaloes, everybody expected him to be a sought-after name in college football. Despite the regression Colorado endured after Sanders‘ departure to the NFL, Seaton still put up impressive numbers, along with remarkable film.

Now, college football insider Pete Nakos reported that the race for the star offensive tackle is coming down to two juggernauts: the Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks. The two schools are expected to engage in an all-out NIL-bidding war to land the coveted 6’5” tackle.

Although Texas has shown willingness to go all in for the transfers it desires, Oregon hasn’t pinched pennies, either. If the two programs are serious about signing Seaton, the rest of college football should be in for an electric arms race between the national title contenders.

Jordan Seaton is the No. 1 player in the transfer portal

Transfers galore in Texas

Manning and the Longhorns have already secured the No. 1 WR in the portal, Auburn transfer Cam Coleman, and the No. 2 HB, NC State transfer Hollywood Smothers. Adding the top offensive tackle to the equation would only rise the potential for a team whose limit is already the sky.

As it stands, Texas’ transfer class is ranked on first place across college football. Securing Seaton would only mean that competition is in the bag for the Horns. However, there are no trophies nor medals given out during the offseason. The only thing that matters is winning in the fall, and that remains a pending task for Manning, Sarkisian, and company.

Who will protect Manning next season?

While adding Seaton to the trenches would help Texas send an impossible-to-miss message across college football, the Longhorns already boast a solid unit to protect Manning in the pocket. Tackle Trevor Goosby and center Connor Robertson recently announced their returns to Austin for the 2026 NCAA campaign, a development that can only bring joy to Manning.

Though Goosby and Seaton both typically play left tackle, the former has been deployed on the opposite side of the line on several occasions, giving Steve Sarkisian flexibility should Seaton arrive at The Forty Acres. Considering Manning is right-handed, it’s imperative for Texas to have its best option at left tackle to protect its star quarterback’s blindside.

