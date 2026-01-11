Connor Bedard set to part ways with veteran teammates as Blackhawks accommodate up-and-coming youth

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks have put the NHL on notice with strong showings in the 2025-26 season. However, for an organization with the third youngest roster in the league, it’s all about playing the long game. Planning for the future means exploring the market for veterans to make room for exciting prospects, and that is exactly what the Hawks are doing.

The NHL trade deadline is still a long ways ahead—set for March 6 at 3pm ET—but it’s never too early for teams to receive calls and knock on doors around the league. On that note, a report indicates the Blackhawks have been doing their due diligence on some veteran teammates of Bedard and company.

“Frank Seravalli mentioned on the pregame show that the Blackhawks have received ‘lots of calls’ to this point on Jason Dickinson and Connor Murphy. He said both are ‘likely’ to be moved by the trade deadline to open up spots for [Anton] Frondell, [Sam] Rinzel, and potentially others,” as reported by @BlackhawksFocus on X.

Dickinson and Murphy’s contract situation

Both Dickinson (30) and Murphy (32) are playing the final year of their contracts with the Blackhawks. Set to become unrestricted free agents (UFAs) this summer, their career timelines aren’t quite in sync with Chicago’s, which is on track to boast one of the most electric young squads in the NHL.

A change of scenery, therefore, seems imminent. If the Hawks can’t find a trade partner before the deadline, they’ll likely watch the two veterans walk as UFAs. Dickinson’s deal, which carries a $4.25 million cap hit, includes no job security, so finding a trading team shouldn’t be too difficult.

Murphy, however, has a 10-team no-trade clause included in his contract. When there’s a will, there’s a way, though, so Chicago should still be able to make something happen with the 21 remaining options for Murphy’s next destination.