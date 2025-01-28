Mike Sullivan issues blunt message to Sidney Crosby, Penguins after loss to Macklin Celebrini’s Sharks

The Pittsburgh Penguins are waving their Stanley Cup Playoffs hopes goodbye as they struggle tremendously to get back in the race in the 2024-25 NHL season. After a tough 2-1 defeat against the San Jose Sharks, led by Macklin Celebrini, head coach Mike Sullivan dropped a harsh message for Sidney Crosby and everybody in the locker room to hear.

The Penguins have lost three games in a row and are tumbling towards the basement of the NHL. More concerningly, the Pens have been held to only one goal during each of these losses, signaling a big scoring problem within the lineup.

Sidney Crosby scored the team’s last two goals, but it wasn’t enough for the struggling Penguins, who haven’t scored more than once in a game over their last three outings. 37-year-old Crosby is still the team’s best player night in and night out, but has no assistance around him, and therefore, Pittsburgh becomes very fragile.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team’s weaknesses were exhibited during their most recent loss, as they fell to the league’s bottom-feeders, the Sharks. After Celebrini’s third period score was the decisive tally in the clash, Sullivan sent his players a stern statement.

Pittsburgh Penguins Center Sidney Crosby (87) looks on during the second period in the NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers in 2021.

Advertisement

“I’m not sure how many good things we did tonight. I don’t think we were nearly as good tonight as we’d been. That was my observation from behind the bench,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said, via NHL.com. “Having said that, it is hard to win when you only score one goal.”

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Mike Sullivan issues blunt statement to Sidney Crosby, rest of the Penguins after ugly loss

Crosby’s furious message

Being the top performer for the Penguins at 37 years old is nothing short of remarkable, even to Crosby himself. However, the Nova Scotian would welcome some help, as it’s becoming increasingly clear that relying on him to play the hero every night is a recipe for disaster.

Advertisement

After the loss at San Jose, Crosby’s frustration showed, as he delivered a very harsh wake up call to his teammates.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins poses for a portrait prior to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena on February 04, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is a game of mistakes, and right now, we are making the ones that are hurting us,” Crosby stated postgame, per NHL.com. “That’s how it is going and we’ve got to find a way to change that.”

see also Sidney Crosby's salary: Current contract and how much the Pittsburgh Penguins captain is paid

San Jose found itself a celebrity

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft’s first overall selection, Macklin Celebrini, has been everything scouts expected—and more. Upon arriving in the Capital of Silicon Valley, Celebrini has become the Sharks’ messiah.

Advertisement

Through 41 games in his rookie campaign, Celebrini tallies 36 points, with 16 goals and 20 assists. He scored the game-winner against Pittsburgh, during the final frame and in front of Crosby’s eyes. While Crosby is still in full force, the The next generation of superstars has arrived.

Advertisement

Macklin Celebrini poses for a portrait after being drafted by the San Jose Sharks with the first overall pick during the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere on June 28, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

“We did a great job, I don’t think our confidence wavered,” Celebrini told reporters postgame. “I think we stuck with it. We knew what we needed to do.”