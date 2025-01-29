NHL News: Chicago GM Kyle Davidson drops sincere comment on Blackhawks’ rebuild around Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks are enduring the painful journey that comes with any rebuild in professional sports. While fans are tired of watching the Hawks deliver embarrassing performances on a regular basis, they understand it’s all about the bigger picture—tomorrow should be better than today. General Manager Kyle Davidson knows that, and though many believe Connor Bedard is being wasted on this team, he made a firm statement about the track Chicago is on in the NHL.

The Blackhawks ended their three-game losing streak after a shocking 4-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road. However, the fans in Windy City won’t be getting their hopes up, not unless they see consistency on the team’s games.

Until then, the Blackhawks will remain mired on their rebuild, which has many positive signs, such as the call-up of young prospects who showcase they belong on a starting NHL lineup, hinting at the great work behind their development. If the prospects can blossom into great talents to surround the star of the show, Bedard, then Chicago can dream again.

However, the fact that many veterans on the roster seem to be passengers and cost the team with crucial mistakes is definitely a concerning issue.

Davidson is well aware of this problem, addressing it during his mid-season press conference, in which the Blackhawks’ general manager spoke about almost every hot topic in Chi-town. When asked about which stage he believed the organization, Davidson issued a clear statement.

“We’re not out of the rebuild,” Davidson stated, per CHGO_Blackhawks on X. “I’m more optimistic now than I was in the summer [regarding prospects]. I expected more out of this group [NHL], and we made a coaching change, so that’s disappointing, but it doesn’t diminish the progress we are making in the big picture.”

Is Donato packing his bags?

The Blackhawks, as Davidson firmly said, are still rebuilding themselves. That means that when the NHL’s trade deadline comes around, the franchise in Chicago will be looking to sell some key players to contenders.

Taylor Hall has already been shipped off to the Carolina Hurricanes, showcasing Davidson’s inclination towards making moves. Fellow fourth liner Ryan Donato has put on a season to remember during his contract year, and as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, the Blackhawks will most probably aim to get something in return for him before letting him walk in April.

Unchanged

Donato, however, is not changing his style of play and stated he is fully committed to the franchise in the Windy City, hoping to help turn the tide this season. Still, he’s well aware that he likely won’t be there for the next campaign. Donato is looking to plant the seeds for a tree he may never see grow—or one he might watch from afar.

“I’m just going to play hockey and [accept that] whatever happens, happens,” Donato admitted, during an interview with Chicago Sun-Times. “I’ve been happy with the way things have gone this year for myself. But I want the team to win more, and I want to be a part of that for now while I’m here.”