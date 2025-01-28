Ryan Donato makes something clear to Connor Bedard, Anders Sorensen, rest of the Blackhawks amid trade speculations

Forward Ryan Donato has had a monstrous campaign in his contract year with the Chicago Blackhawks. Despite playing on the fourth line, Donato has been among the team’s top scorers, making a name for himself as an exciting asset for any contender in the NHL. As the trade deadline approaches, Donato delivered a sincere message to Connor Bedard, interim coach Anders Sorensen, and the rest of the team in the Windy City.

Contract years tend to make or break any player, in Donato’s case it’s crystal clear he has thrived under the pressure of being looked closely by the Blackhawks, and essentially every team in the league as he is set to become an UFA in the offseason.

Through 47 games in the 2024-25 NHL season, Donato registers 28 points, with 14 goals and 14 assists. To put that into perspective, Donato tallied 30 points during the entire 2023-24 campaign. Donato is now the fourth-highest scorer in the team, despite playing on the fourth line.

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, every team in the league is deciding whether to buy or sell. In Chicago’s case, the answer is obvious. Donato is looking like the most enticing option on the Blackhawks’ roster, especially after fellow fourth-liner Taylor Hall was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ryan Donato #8 of the Chicago Blackhawks arrives to the red carpet prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at the United Center on October 21, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

The 28-year-old journeyman knows his time with Bedard, Sorensen, and the rest of the team in the Windy City may be coming to an end. However, his mind is still in the present, as he firmly stated.

“I’m just going to play hockey and [accept that] whatever happens, happens,” Donato admitted, during an interview with Chicago Sun-Times. “I’ve been happy with the way things have gone this year for myself. But I want the team to win more, and I want to be a part of that for now while I’m here.”

Life changed, but Donato stayed the same

At the start of the season, Ryan Donato was believed to be walking the plank—if his production didn’t improve, he could risk being waived. Donato was essentially playing for his spot in the lineup, though he tried to keep his focus elsewhere. Whatever he did, it worked, as he’s been on a tear ever since.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks warms up against the Carolina Hurricanes at the United Center on January 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

“I just try to focus on playing,” Donato admitted to Chicago Sun-Times. “At the beginning of the season, people were saying, ‘Do you worry about not being in the lineup?’ I never worried about that. I just focused on what I could do. Now I’m going to do the same.“

The Blackhawks aren’t stepping off the market

Though the Hawks have moved on from perhaps their most interesting player in a trade to the Hurricanes, the organization still possesses a couple of talents that can be shipped off in order of stacking draft picks.

General Manager Kyle Davidson reminded his players that the organization is still evaluating its options, warning the more experienced skaters that their spots are not guaranteed as the team looks ahead to next season.

“We’re in second-to-last and it’s not where we want to be and we’ll react accordingly with the group moving forward,” Davidson stated, per CHGO_Blackhawks on X. Davidson also revealed he plans to bring in talented veterans in the upcoming free agency.