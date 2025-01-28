NHL News: Red Wings HC Todd McLellan makes powerful remark about star Lucas Raymond

Led by a sensational outing from forward Lucas Raymond, the Detroit Red Wings closed out a perfect three-game homestand with an impressive comeback win over the Los Angeles Kings. Just what the doctor ordered for Todd McLellan’s side as they fight to stay alive in the hunt for the playoffs in the NHL’s Eastern Conference.

Three games at Little Caesars Arena, three victories for the Red Wings. They say home is where the heart is, and Detroit proved just how much heart they have when playing in front of their fans.

Detroit flipped the switch after a disappointing road trip in which the Wings were clipped in three of their four games. Upon their return to Motor City, the Red Wings’ engine roared to life, now McLellan’s team is just two points away from a wildcard berth.

The Yzerplan seems to finally be paying off, though much credit must be given to McLellan. Since being hired as head coach midway through the campaign, he canged the entire tune of the 2024-25 NHL season for the Red Wings. The players are confident again, and against the Kings it was Raymond who stole the show.

Former head coach Todd McLellan of the Los Angeles Kings speaks during a press conference following the NHL Global Series match between Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings at Rod Laver Arena on September 24, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.

“You don’t realize how impactful [Raymond] is on a game. Not always in wins, even in losses,” McLellan said about Lucas Raymond after the game, per the Red Wings on YouTube. The impact he has on a game night after night after night. [He’s] so consistent, competitive, a lot of fire in him. And he has skill to go with it.”

Raymond reigns supreme

Detroit’s 4th overall selection during the 2020 NHL entry Draft, Lucas Raymond, has been putting up incredible performances during his fourth season in the league.

Following a sensational four-point performance in the 5-2 win over the Kings, Raymond now has 56 points on the season (20 goals, 36 assists). He leads the Red Wings in both assists and points, and is just one goal shy of the team lead in scoring.

Good signs for the future

The Red Wings are desperate to snap their postseason drought which has extended into eight seasons. However, if they ultimately fell short this year, fans in Mo-town may find relief knowing the future is only looking brighter.

Lucas Raymond #23 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his overtime game winning goal to beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 at Little Caesars Arena on November 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Young stars and young rising talents like Raymond, Moritz Seider, Marco Kasper, and Elmer Soderblom, among others, are leading the way for the future, and McLellan is all for it.

“The youth that’s here and I think the youth that’s coming. I think it’s a bright future,” McLellan said, per M Live. “Patience is going to have to be part of it so that they can continue to develop. And then there’s some real good veterans that provide leadership. Real good leaders. I like the group.”