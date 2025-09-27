Mikhail Sergachev warns NHL rivals with defiant message about Mammoth’s defensive plan

Mikhail Sergachev understands that words, too, are part of the game. In one of his most recent statements, he outlined the team’s defensive strategy for the upcoming season, indicating the team aims to create chaos and make opponents realize just how tough it is to play against them.

“We want to be tough to play against,” Sergachev stated. “We want to get a lot of shots through, help our forwards down there, create a lot of chaos…” This is part of the defensive plan the Mammoth is preparing for the season.

But the defense won’t just be focused on stopping pucks; they’re also ready to contribute offensively. Sergachev wants to defend and help win games, noting, “…during the rush we want to be fast, mobile, hard to play against.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Developing story…