Mikko Rantanen has truly been in the eye of the storm as of late in the NHL. Just days after delivering a dangerous hit on New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov, the Dallas Stars’ forward has been involved in yet another controversial incident. This time, for boarding Calgary Flames’ Matt Coronato during the 3-2 shootout loss.

In less than a week, Rantanen delivered two vicious hits on defenseless opponents against the boards, earning himself game misconducts in both occasions. According to NHL rules, the Stars’ key player must be automatically suspended by the league.

“Rantanen will most likely be suspended at least one game for violating NHL rule 23.6, which states ‘any player who incurs a total of two game misconduct penalties in the Physical Infractions Category, before playing in 41 consecutive regular season league games without such penalty shall be suspended automatically for the next league game of his team,'” as reported on The Dallas Morning News.

Now, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety has announced Rantanen will be automatically suspended for one game, with no further discipline being assessed on the Finnish star for his recent actions.

Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Dallas Stars.

Stars will miss Rantanen

Following the official suspension announcement from the NHL, Rantanen will miss just one game in the 2025-26 season for the Stars. For several fans around the league, it isn’t enough. However, for the fanbase in the Lone Star State it’s more than sufficient.

Up next, Dallas (13-5-4) will take on the 10-9-5 Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. As if Rantanen couldn’t miss a bigger game in the NHL campaign, he is set to be sidelined when the two sides collide in a heated rematch of last season’s Western Conference Final.

Outcry around the NHL

Though Rantanen will miss one game, many fans across the league are calling for a harsher punishment. The fact that he has been assessed two game misconducts in less than a week suggests the NHL may have had to step in and make a statement with its verdict. Instead, it seems Rantanen has gotten off with little more than a slap on the wrist.

