NHL News: Stars planning Mikko Rantanen-celebration for hosting of Connor McDavid, Oilers

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers hope to run away with the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl once again next season. However, Mikko Rantanen and the Dallas Stars are determined to end their reign in the NHL’s Western Conference.

Of course, the title won’t be on the line until the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but regular-season meetings can paint a good picture of where each side stands. Rantanen’s Stars hope to be at their best when McDavid and the Oilers walk into American Airlines Center. Edmonton will visit Dallas twice next season, but on November 4, the Stars have already begun preparing a special theme night.

When the Oilers and Stars meet for the first time since the 2025 Western Conference Final, Dallas will greet fans with Rantanen memorabilia. “On Tuesday, November 4 early arriving fans have the opportunity to grab a one-of-a-kind Mikko Rantanen bobblehead,” the Stars announced, via NHL.com.

Bad blood

Though not particularly close in a map, the Stars and Oilers hold a grudge for one another. Obviously, the hatred is bigger in Dallas, as McDavid and Edmonton have had the best of them in consecutive NHL postseasons.

Not content with eliminating the Stars at the gates of the Stanley Cup Final in 2024, the Oilers did it all over again in 2025. Edmonton defeated Dallas in six games during the 2023-24 Playoffs, only to one-up themselves and knock the Stars out in five games during the 2024-25 postseason.

They say third time’s the charm, so Rantanen and company have one argument to hold onto if their paths cross with McDavid and the Oilers once again. Still, another rematch could only pave the way for an even bigger humiliation at the hands of Edmonton.

Something to prove

Edmonton may have the upper hand over Dallas, but it isn’t much better off either. While the Oilers are the Stars’ tormentors, they can’t say the same for the Florida Panthers, who have beaten them twice in a row in the Final.

If anything, the Oilers aren’t too eager to match up with the Stars either, because history shows that when they do, the Cats tend to be waiting in the final round—and that only spells bad news for Edmonton.