NY Islanders confirm terrible injury update on Alex Romanov after Mikko Rantanen’s controversial hit

Alex Romanov will miss 5–6 months after suffering a serious shoulder injury from Mikko Rantanen’s controversial hit, confirmed by the New York Islanders on their official account on X. The defenseman will undergo shoulder surgery as part of his recovery.

The incident occurred with just 27.3 seconds left in regulation during the Islanders’ 3–2 win over the Dallas Stars. Rantanen delivered a forceful boarding hit from behind, sending Romanov violently into the end boards. The defenseman had to be helped off the ice and was later diagnosed with a shoulder injury requiring surgery.

Rantanen has officially been suspended one game by the NHL following two game misconducts in less than a week, including a controversial hit on Romanov, who had already missed games earlier this season due to injury, now faces a long recovery that could sideline him for the remainder of the regular season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How will the NY Islanders adjust without Romanov?

This update is a major blow to the Islanders’ defensive core, as Romanov had recently signed an eight-year extension and was expected to be a key contributor. The team will need to adjust quickly, relying on depth players and defensive pairings to fill the gap left by one of their top blueliners. How head coach Patrick Roy reorganizes the lineup could determine whether the Islanders can maintain competitiveness in the coming months.

Advertisement

Controversy around Rantanen’s hit

see also NHL News: NY Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer draws attention from Todd McLellan after dominant win vs Red Wings

The hit by Rantanen continues to generate debate across the league. While Romanov’s injury underscores its severity, the league’s decision to suspend Rantanen for one game after multiple recent misconducts highlights ongoing concerns about player safety and enforcement consistency in the NHL.

Advertisement

What’s next for Romanov and the Islanders?

With Romanov sidelined for 5–6 months, the Islanders face a challenging stretch as they navigate the remainder of the regular season. The NHL team will need contributions from younger defensemen and a reinforced focus on minimizing risky plays.

Advertisement

SurveyHow will the Islanders cope without Alex Romanov for the next 5–6 months? How will the Islanders cope without Alex Romanov for the next 5–6 months? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

The Islanders’ next game is today, Sunday, at 6 p.m. ET against the Seattle Kraken, while Romanov begins rehabilitation with hopes of returning strong for the next season.

Advertisement