NHL News: Auston Matthews calls out Maple Leafs teammates after ugly loss to Blue Jackets

The Toronto Maple Leafs aim for a fresh start to the NHL season under new captain Auston Matthews. Trying to put the past seasons’ failures behind them, the team must set their identity on the ice every night. However, after a frustrating loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, Matthews called out his teammates and sent them a strong message.

In a span of three seasons, the Leafs have changed General Managers, head coaches, and now team captains. The team has left no stone unturned, though they remain confident on their players’ core and have shied away from making considerable changes to their lineup. The team has brought in experience with the likes of Oliver Ekman-Larsson, but it remains to be seen whether the team can defeat the ghosts from the past.

Against Columbus, on Tuesday, the team showed no signs of improvement and went back on its steps. The Blue Jackets dominated the game and the Maple Leafs looked pleased with taking the loss and get on their plane back to Ontario. However, the recently appointed captain Auston Matthews did not let the embarrassing outing slide and called out his teammates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Neutral zone was the Autobahn for them tonight,” Matthews commented, via TSN. “They were just coming in, flying through. We just got our butts handed to us a little bit. It’s a busy week for us, so there’s no time to sulk over this.”

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates the puck during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on October 9, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0.

Advertisement

The Leafs need to put the loss behind them and focus on a busy final stretch of the month. Toronto will face four opponents in one week, starting with hosting the St. Louis Blues, followed by road games against the Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets, before closing October with a Halloween Night matchup against the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Arena.

Advertisement

see also Capitals' Alex Ovechkin makes surprising revelation about pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's NHL record

Matthews rough night

The franchise’s cornerstone and captain Auston Matthews didn’t have a favorable match, whatsoever, in Columbus. The team’s superstar did not record a point, and on the contrary, he had a plus/minus of -3. That’s a very bad stat for a first-liner centerman who was on the ice as the opposition scored thrice.

Advertisement

Leafs head coach comments on third loss of the season

Craig Berube has taken the reins in Toronto after Sheldon Keefe’s departure after another first-round exit in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to old rivals, Boston Bruins. Berube received the nod from a franchise eager for success in the postseason. Leafs Nation is sick and tired of watching their team run out of gas in April and May, another disappointing season-finale and some difficult decisions must take place within the organization.

“I didn’t feel like we skated very well tonight,” Berube said. “They skated through us all night. We didn’t win many puck battles tonight, didn’t defend very well tonight and that’s what you get. It boils down to they outskated us. They outworked us and they were a harder team than we were. Bottom line.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maple Leafs defenseman fined for hit

Stanley Cup champion with the Florida Panthers in June 2024, Oliver Ekman-Larsson joined the Leafs as a Free Agent and looks to bring his experience to the team. The veteran defenseman was fined by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for an Interference hit on Tampa Bay Lightning star Jake Guentzel.

The NHL statement read: “Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for interference against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel during NHL Game No. 91 in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 21, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 5:32 of the third period. Ekman-Larsson was assessed a minor penalty for interference.“