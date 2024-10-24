NHL News: New York Rangers third line looks to continue to excel against the Florida Panthers

In a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference final between the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers, it will be the Rangers' third line that could be key in getting a win.

The New York Rangers are off to a flying start to the NHL season. Undefeated, the Rangers have dominated opponents in their first six games, including a 7-2 pounding of the Montreal Canadiens, where the team scored four goals in the first period.

It hasn’t just been the team’s top stars like Alexis Lafrenière and Artemi Panarin that have led the club to victory; it’s also been their third line. Whether it’s dominating the offensive zone, maintaining puck possession, or generating chances around the net, the Rangers’ third line has shown the capability to relieve scoring pressure from the rest and spread the wealth.

Kaapo Kakko, Filip Chytil, and Will Cuylle are slowly evolving into a line that could start on any other NHL team, and the New York Rangers hope they can continue their hot start on Thursday evening against the Florida Panthers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New York Rangers Third Line Stats Heading into Florida Panthers Game

At the moment, the Rangers’ third line accounts for: Kaapo Kakko: 1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points; Filip Chytil: 3 goals, 2 assists, 5 points; and Will Cuylle: 1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points.

“It’s going fast. I feel it’s kind of the same role as last year. Nothing crazy, expectations-wise, we’ll see what’s going to come. I try to do my best no matter how much ice time I get,” was the statement Kaapo Kakko told the New York Post after practice on Monday.

Advertisement

: Will Cuylle #50 of the New York Rangers checks Alex DeBrincat #93 of the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Madison Square Garden on October 14, 2024 in New York City. The Rangers defeated the Red Wings 4-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Advertisement

For the Rangers, their hot start comes down to their game against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers. Last season, the Rangers were physically outmatched by the eventual champions, and tonight could be a major statement game for the team’s ambitions this season.