NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs could move young forward amid search for top-six scorer

It’s a pivotal offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs, with Auston Matthews leading the charge and the spotlight already shifting toward one of their most intriguing young forwards. Nick Robertson, once viewed as a budding star, now faces uncertainty about his role in the team’s lineup. Despite signing for the 2025-26 season and avoiding arbitration, questions linger about his fit under coach Craig Berube’s system.

Robertson has shown flashes of brilliance and possesses the potential to become a perennial 20-goal scorer. Yet his streaky performances and prolonged scoring droughts raise doubts. The Maple Leafs’ front office must weigh whether his talent outweighs the inconsistency, especially as they seek a reliable piece for their top-six forward group.

Chris Johnston, a respected NHL insider, revealed on The CJ Show that the Leafs are keeping their options open regarding Robertson. “Still there’s some talk out there that the Leafs are open to moving Nick Robertson around the league; maybe there’s a window here; teams start juggling their rosters around as we get through training camp,” Johnston explained.

Could Robertson be on the trading block despite his potential?

While Robertson’s offensive upside is undeniable, his repeated trade requests and questions about consistency have put the Maple Leafs in a difficult spot. General manager and coaching staff must decide if packaging him for a proven veteran could better serve the team in the short term.

Nick Robertson #89 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates during an NHL game. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Matthew Knies acknowledged the pressure that comes with playing in Toronto in a conversation with The Athletic’s Joshua Kloke, saying, “Everyone’s always going to tell you the cliché that pressure is a privilege and stuff. But I think it’s honestly so much fun that there’s so many people so invested in our group. I’d be upset with fans if they weren’t unhappy with my game if I wasn’t playing well.” Robertson’s ability to embrace that spotlight may determine whether he remains in the lineup or becomes trade bait.

As training camp progresses, the Maple Leafs’ management will need to make swift decisions. Robertson still possesses the skill set to contribute at a high level, but the team’s priority is acquiring players who fit seamlessly and consistently in Berube’s system.

