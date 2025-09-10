NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs reportedly pursuing best available talent under one signing condition

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs are exploring every available option in the NHL offseason. One particular name has been linked to the franchise in The Six. However, reports suggest the Buds have set a clear requirement in front of the free agent.

Jack Roslovic expected to be signed to a new contract a long time ago. Frankly, after the production he put up in the 2024-25 NHL season with the Carolina Hurricanes, no one saw this scenario playing out. Still, it’s the reality. Roslovic remains unsigned in September and time is running finite for him to join a new club. With each passing day, the forward and his camp might have to be less ambitious in their demands, and begin settling for what’s handed to them.

On that note, one particular condition could be set by the Leafs, if Roslovic wants to join Matthews and company in the most scrutinized NHL market. Needless to say, playing in Toronto isn’t for the faint-of-heart, and the Buds are reportedly asking Roslovic to have faith in himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You’ve got your contenders that are sort of looking to see if Jack Roslovic is willing to bet on himself and take a short term, short money deal,” Frank Seravalli said on the Insider Notebook.

Jack Roslovic at Lenovo Center at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Advertisement

In contention

While the Maple Leafs have been linked to Roslovic all summer long, the lack of action on the franchise’s part has cast doubts on the potential signing. The Vancouver Canucks have done their due diligence, as well. But reports stated the organization has decided to step aside, instead being left with no choice but to search within for a center.

Advertisement

“One of the teams that I’d keep an eye on are the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Seravalli added. “But I don’t think that’s an exhaustive or exclusive list, and I believe there’s been some progress and traction recently on Roslovic’s front.”

Advertisement

Get crafty

While the Leafs could certainly use Roslovic, a report suggests Toronto actually envisions him playing alongside Matthews on the top line rather than deploying him as the second-line center.

“You know, a guy like Jack Roslovic. I think Toronto was looking at him, but it was looking at him potentially as a winger on the number one line. I don’t know that anybody sees Roslovic as the number two center,” Elliotte Friedman commented, via Donnie and Dhali.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SurveyWhat team should Roslovic sign for? What team should Roslovic sign for? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Whether that’s a role Roslovic wants for himself next season remains unclear. At some point, though, he may have to lay down his arms and accept what’s on the table.