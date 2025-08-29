NHL News: Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy gets honest about Jim Montgomery era and shoulder recovery

Charlie McAvoy is feeling “great” as he recuperates from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the final 25 games of last season. The 26-year-old defenseman recently reached a personal milestone, earning a spot on the preliminary roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina. While his recovery progresses, McAvoy has taken a moment to assess the state of the Boston Bruins and their struggles during a season marked by major change.

Boston’s 2024-25 campaign was forgettable. The team finished last in the Atlantic Division, missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16, and underwent a significant coaching upheaval. McAvoy, still dealing with the physical and mental strain of his injury, expressed concern about how the team handled the transition after firing Jim Montgomery.

Beyond the numbers and standings, the season challenged the Bruins’ identity. The trade of Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers at the deadline, combined with a slow start under Montgomery, contributed to a sense of uncertainty in the locker room. McAvoy’s reflection points to a team still adjusting to monumental changes.

Did Montgomery’s firing derail the Bruins’ progress?

The impact of Montgomery’s departure reverberated throughout the organization. “We’re trying to reestablish our culture, which we feel like maybe slipped a little bit,” McAvoy said according to NHL.com.

Jim Montgomery is seen on the bench with the Boston Bruins. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

He added: “Obviously, you’re going through a coaching change, so we have a bunch of different things that we’re trying to bring in, but the way that we all see it is what an incredible opportunity.”

Montgomery left the Bruins after a record of 120-41-23 in the regular season and 9-11 in the playoffs. His exit followed a series of crushing defeats, including multiple losses by three or more goals. Analysts like James Mirtle suggest Boston might perform better simply due to improved health and roster stability, but McAvoy’s comments reveal the deeper, cultural ramifications of a midseason coaching change.

Bruins eye redemption under Marco Sturm

With Marco Sturm now leading the Bruins, expectations are cautiously optimistic. McAvoy’s recovery and the team’s adaptation to a new coaching philosophy will play central roles in Boston’s resurgence. As the NHL community watches closely, the Bruins aim to return to playoff contention while building a resilient team culture.

