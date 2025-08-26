NHL News: Canucks are reportedly interested in young Ducks center amid Quinn Hughes controversy

Vancouver Canucks are aiming to strengthen the offensive side of the team amid the controversial situation surrounding the future of Quinn Hughes, who has been mentioned as a possible addition for the New Jersey Devils. In this context, a young center from the Anaheim Ducks is generating buzz in Canada.

The Canucks are not labeled among the main candidates to make a strong run in the 2025–26 NHL season. With the franchise outside of serious contention, it’s not unusual to think that many moves could take place in a turbulent offseason, such as a possible Hughes departure to join his brothers on the same roster.

In that context, Vancouver’s front office is preparing for changes and looking to add depth to their offense. A promising young Ducks player has been identified as one of the names that could sign with the franchise before the start of next season.

Who is the young forward who could play for the Canucks?

The center who could arrive in Vancouver soon is none other than unsigned RFA Mason McTavish of the Ducks. The information was reported by NHL Trade Talk, citing insider Patrick Johnston from The Province.

Mason McTavish for the Anaheim Ducks

The key factor in this case is McTavish’s situation with the Ducks. Anaheim wants to reach an extension, but general manager Pat Verbeek is not convinced about finalizing a long-term deal with the 22-year-old forward, who is viewed as a potential top-six contributor in Vancouver.

Canucks’ main signings in the offseason

Vancouver’s two biggest offseason additions have been wingers who don’t address the second line, such as forward Evander Kane and defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph. The addition of McTavish would be a step forward in boosting the team’s attack.