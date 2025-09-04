NHL News: Canucks GM Patrik Allvin could consider PTO option with former first-rounder to bolster roster around Elias Pettersson

The Vancouver Canucks, led by Elias Pettersson, find themselves at a crossroads as training camp approaches. After a busy July that reshaped parts of the roster, August was strikingly quiet, leaving fans and analysts questioning whether the team truly addressed its depth concerns. With just 15 days until camp opens, the front office faces pressure to maximize every remaining opportunity.

General manager Patrik Allvin acknowledged earlier this summer that balancing the lineup was his priority, particularly after losing key physical contributors. While Vancouver added pieces through trades, the uncertainty surrounding the bottom-six remains. A professional tryout (PTO) may be the last tool available to strengthen the roster before the puck drops on a demanding season.

One name floated as a potential PTO candidate is Klim Kostin, a 2017 first-round draft pick who has yet to fully realize his NHL potential. Though his 2024-25 campaign with San Jose was modest — one goal and six assists across 35 games — his physical edge stood out. The Russian winger recorded 111 hits, averaging more than three per night, an element the Canucks could use after losing Dakota Joshua to Toronto.

Is a PTO gamble worth it for Vancouver?

Kostin’s inconsistency raises fair questions. Once seen as a budding power forward, his ice time dwindled with the Sharks, leaving many to wonder if he could still carve out a meaningful role on a playoff contender. Yet his size, forechecking, and penalty minutes suggest he could inject much-needed grit into Vancouver’s bottom-six.

Klim Kostin, a 2017 first-round pick, could be a PTO option for Vancouver’s training camp. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

As analyst Tyson Cole noted, “He’s proven he can be a power forward in the NHL, and should be on the Canucks’ radar if they end up dipping into the PTO pool.” For Allvin, the choice is whether the upside outweighs the risk of crowding an already competitive depth chart.

What comes next for the Canucks?

Training camp opens in mid-September, giving Allvin a short window to finalize his roster strategy. If Kostin or another free agent receives a PTO invite, the preseason will serve as their audition. For Vancouver, the question is whether a forgotten first-rounder could help push them closer to stability in a tight Pacific Division race.

