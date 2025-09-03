NHL News: Elias Pettersson’s Canucks reportedly considering former Stanley Cup Champion for low-risk PTO signing

The Vancouver Canucks, led by Elias Pettersson, are reportedly exploring options to bring in a former Stanley Cup champion on a professional tryout (PTO) ahead of training camp. With camp set to begin in just over two weeks in Penticton, British Columbia, the organization faces several roster questions as it prepares for the 2025-26 season opener on October 9th.

Although the PTO market has remained relatively quiet, with only six players taking that route recently—including Vancouver native Milan Lucic—the Canucks could look to add veteran depth and competition before the preseason begins.

According to The Hockey News, 2019 Stanley Cup champion and former first-round pick Robby Fabbri has emerged as a potential PTO candidate for General Manager Patrik Allvin. The 29-year-old forward became an unrestricted free agent on July 1st after a down year with the Anaheim Ducks, posting 16 points in 44 games while earning $4 million. Despite his experience, Fabbri has yet to secure a PTO elsewhere, making him an intriguing option for Vancouver.

Could Fabbri boost Canucks’ camp competition?

With over 400 NHL games under his belt, Fabbri brings both experience and a winning pedigree to a Canucks roster that currently features a logjam in the bottom-six. His presence in camp could push younger players competing for roster spots to elevate their games, forcing tough decisions for head coach Adam Foote before opening-night rosters are finalized.

Canucks linked to Stanley Cup Champion Robby Fabbri.(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“A benefit of bringing in Fabbri on a PTO is that it adds another layer of competition in camp,” said Adam Kierszenblat. “The now-former Ducks center has played 442 regular-season games and won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. Fabbri also has a connection with Vancouver, as Todd Harvey, who is currently the organization’s Director of Amateur Scouting, was his assistant coach during his time in the OHL with the Guelph Storm.”

Across 442 NHL games with the St. Louis Blues, Detroit Red Wings, and Anaheim Ducks, Fabbri has totaled 216 points (106 goals, 110 assists). He is also just two seasons removed from tying a career-high with 18 goals in a single season.

As training camp approaches, the Canucks’ decision on a PTO signing could come within the next 10-14 days, adding an interesting wrinkle to roster battles and preseason preparation.

