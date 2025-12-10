NHL News: Craig Berube, Maple Leafs confirm troubling news on Auston Matthews teammate after controversial hit from opponent

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be missing a veteran teammate following a controversial hit. The announcement comes in the wake of Dakota Mermis leaving the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a lower-body injury.

Matthews and the Maple Leafs feared the news of a serious injury to Mermis would arrive at any moment in the 2025-26 NHL season. After being on the receiving end of a knee-on-knee hit from Lightning forward Gage Goncalves, the 31-year-old defenseman will now miss time in the campaign.

“The Maple Leafs have placed Dakota Mermis (lower body) on injured reserve retroactive to December 8,” the Maple Leafs announced through their social media, @LeafsPR. According to Professional Hockey Writers Association’s David Alter, Berube announced Mermis is expected to miss at least one month.

Heated game

Tempers flared at Scotiabank Arena as the Leafs and Bolts met for the first time in the NHL campaign. For his dangerous hit on Mermis, Goncalves was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct. However, the Department of Player Safety let the incident slide with no fine or suspension handed down.

Instead, Leafs forward Bobby McMann was indeed suspended for high-sticking Tampa Bay’s Oliver Bjorkstrand. As expected, fans on social media erupted with criticism of the league officials’ decision, with many arguing it was a witch hunt against Toronto.

The outrage only grew louder after discouraging news for Matthews and company were confirmed. Berube didn’t go as far, but he did share his reproval of the suspension. “I know you’ve got to be in control of your stick, but I don’t think it’s worth the suspension,” the Maple Leafs head coach admitted, via David Alter on X.

Leafs call up replacement

With Mermis out until—at least—January, the Maple Leafs must come up with a backup plan to fill the hole left by the veteran’s absence. The 31-year-old had appeared in 11 games this season, registering one goal. Now, Toronto has confirmed Henry Thrun will be joining the NHL lineup, joining Matthews and the Buds as they vie to keep spirits high.

The Maple Leafs have won four of their last five games. Although the one-game suspension to McMann and Mermis’ absence put bumps in the road, the Leafs must stay their current course, as they have seemingly found their footing despite the injury bug. Needless to say, the Buds can’t afford to have the recent drama derail their season.

