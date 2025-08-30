NHL News: Elias Pettersson’s Canucks reportedly face urgent center upgrade challenge before training camp

The Vancouver Canucks enter the final weeks before training camp with a pressing question: who will anchor the second line at center? With the 2025-26 season approaching, the team has struggled to secure an upgrade over Filip Chytil, who remains the most likely candidate to fill the role. Management is caught between necessity and patience, balancing short-term needs against the realities of trades and free agency.

For Elias Pettersson, the uncertainty could add a layer of intrigue to the roster heading into September. The young star knows the value of a reliable center beside him and understands how critical the position is for offensive balance. Yet with cap constraints and limited options, the Canucks’ front office may have to rely on internal solutions to start the season.

According to insiders, the Canucks have explored several trade possibilities, but progress has been slow. The free-agent market offers few viable options, and the team has reportedly stepped away from pursuing Jack Roslovic, leaving the current roster largely intact as training camp looms.

Can Vancouver find a center upgrade before training camp?

With just weeks remaining before camp opens on September 18, GM Patrik Allvin faces a tough landscape. As Patrick Johnston of The Province reported, trades are challenging to execute right now, and the pool of quality free agents is limited.

Filip Chytil #72 celebrates after scoring a goal. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

“Making trades is proving very, very hard,” Johnston said. “Of the players remaining in free agency, there is little appetite from the Canucks brass to sign anyone, including Jack Roslovic.”

Is Chytil ready to step up?

Filip Chytil returns fully healthy and is expected to start the season in a key role. The Canucks trust his experience and development trajectory, but questions remain about whether he can sustain high-level production throughout the campaign.

“If nothing changes before camp, Chytil will be our second-line center,” Johnston noted. “He’s capable, but the organization will keep exploring options as the season progresses.”

What’s next for the Canucks?

With the regular season fast approaching, the Canucks must make a final decision on their center depth. Fans will be watching closely during training camp to see whether Chytil can shoulder the responsibility or if Allvin pulls off a trade before the season opener.