NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs could consider landing NY Rangers veteran amid trade uncertainty

The Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, are entering a critical offseason as they prepare to strengthen their top-six for the 2025-26 season. With pressure mounting on Brad Treliving to assemble a lineup capable of contending with Florida, Tampa Bay, and other Eastern Conference powerhouses, speculation around potential acquisitions has intensified. One name increasingly making the rounds is Artemi Panarin, the New York Rangers star known as “The Breadman.”

Over the past year, Panarin has been linked to trade rumors, but nothing concrete has surfaced—until now. NHL insiderDavid Pagnotta recently raised questions about the Rangers’ plans for Panarin, noting that his future may be uncertain if New York struggles out of the gate. For the Maple Leafs, this is a development they cannot ignore.

Panarin’s scoring ability and playoff experience could immediately bolster a Maple Leafs roster that has occasionally faltered in the postseason. But any move would come with financial and strategic challenges, as Panarin carries $11.6 million remaining on his contract.

Could the Maple Leafs afford to bring in Panarin?

Pagnotta suggested that if the Rangers falter early in the season, trade discussions might accelerate. “The guy I’m really curious about with the Rangers is Artemi Panarin; what’s gonna happen with him? If it’s status quo, do they start to get a head start on trade discussions involving Panarin?”

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers reacts after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 20, 2025. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Toronto would need to be creative to make room under the cap. Proposals could involve sending contracts such as Morgan Rielly’s, or packaging players like David Kampf, Max Domi, and Brandon Carlo.

Why Panarin could be the Maple Leafs’ postseason difference

Adding Panarin would bring a player who not only produces offensively but also has 61 points in 73 playoff contests. This experience could complement Matthews, John Tavares, and William Nylander, helping Toronto finally translate regular-season dominance into playoff success.

Though acquiring Panarin won’t be simple or inexpensive, the Maple Leafs have never shied away from bold moves when chasing a championship. If New York signals willingness to negotiate, Toronto could act swiftly to make a significant impact before the 2025-26 season begins.

