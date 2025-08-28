Former Maple Leafs forward drops surprising verdict on Golden Knights star’s NHL ranking: ‘It’s not like he won the masters’

The Vegas Golden Knights continue to rely on Jack Eichel as one of their most impactful forwards. Since joining the team in 2021, Eichel has maintained elite production, helping the franchise secure the 2023 Stanley Cup. Last season, he posted a career-high 94 points in 77 games, solidifying his place among the league’s top centers.

Despite this, NHL Network’s recent ranking of the top 20 centers placed Eichel surprisingly lower than fans expected. Many anticipated he’d land in the top five, but the spot was claimed by Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl, Aleksander Barkov, and Sidney Crosby. The placement sparked debate among analysts and former players alike.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jay Rosehill shared his perspective, suggesting that Eichel’s success may be overvalued due to team context rather than individual dominance.

Is Jack Eichel overrated despite his Stanley Cup win?

Speaking on the “Leafs Morning Take,” Rosehill weighed in on Eichel’s ranking and why it might be misleading. “If you look at the guys that are ahead of him [Auston Matthews] in the actual ranking, it’s like, ‘Oh my god, you like, are we putting him above a Crosby? Are we putting him above Draisaitl? Let’s be honest, those are the best players in the world,” he said.

Vegas Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel (#9) during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Rosehill also commented specifically on Eichel: “The one guy I looked at is Jack Eichel. I understand he’s got a cup, but it’s not like he won the Masters, like it was a purely individual effort. Not every guy who’s ever gotten a cup and a ring is this incredible force that needs to be in a… you’re in the right place, you’re at the right time, you’re a piece of it. I get it.”

Rosehill acknowledged Eichel’s impressive stats while cautioning against overrating him. “You know he’s mid-90s for points this year. You know he could crest a hundred, which took Marner a long time to do. So it’s tough with those lists.” He concluded that while Eichel may be slightly overrepresented, his production still justifies recognition among the league’s top forwards.

Looking ahead

Eichel’s continued performance and a potential massive contract extension next summer will further define his place in the NHL’s elite pecking order. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if he cements his individual legacy beyond team success.

