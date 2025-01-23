NHL News: Jared Bednar sends clear message to Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, rest of the Avalanche after loss

The Colorado Avalanche haven’t been able to find a rhythym, all season long during the 2025-25 NHL campaign. The Avs have boasted six-game winning streaks, as well as multi-game losing skids, but have lately been in a super inconsistent form, splitting wins and losses in a regular basis. After an overtime loss at home against Winnipeg, head coach Jared Bednar dropped an honest admission to the locker room, including stars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

After a six-game win streak came to its close on January 2nd, the Avalanche have lost six out of their last ten games. Colorado has looked far from their best self, and they have lost some ground in their lead over the rest of teams fighting for a wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

Bednar’s team is arguably in a comfortable spot, though, as they sit seven points clear of their closest runner-ups for the wildcard berths. Moreover, Colorado is closely trailing behind the Dallas Stars who are only one point ahead of them.

Regardless. the inconsistency, and subpar recent performances are becoming an issue of concern. MacKinnon is still putting absurd statlines night in and night out. As well as Makar, although he has slowed down his pace as of late. However, Bednar is not too worried about the last showings, delivering a strong message after the 3-2 deeat against the Jets.

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche arrives prior to the 2024 NHL Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Way fewer mistakes than some of our previous losses,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar stated, via NHL.com. “Competed hard. Yeah, I liked our game. You always want it to be better, but I can’t fault our effort, our competitiveness tonight. Did a lot of good things. Hellebuyck was good again. I thought we generated enough to win the game.”

Get back on track

On Saturday’s noon, the Avalanche will take on the Boston Bruins in a crucial matchup for both parties. Both the Avs and Bs are in desperate need to right their ships, though Boston faces a much more critical situation as it finds itself hemmed into a dogfight in the East.. Nevertheless, Colorado will look to snap their losing streak before it becomes a concerning trend.

Two MVPs on the team

Makar and MacKinnon are putting on sensational seasons, both making a great argument to be named the most valuable player on their team. Through 49 games, MacKinnon registers 19 goals and 56 assists for a grand total of 75 points, which leads the NHL.

Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche carries the Stanley Cup following the series winning victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Makar has also been phenomenal. Recording 53 points (16 goals and 37 assists), the 26-year-old defenseman leads his position in goals and points, making his case for the James Norris Memorial Trophy. Makar has already won the award once during the 2021-22 season, year in which the Avalanche hoisted the Stanley Cup.