NHL News: Luke Hughes’ NJ Devils, veteran goalie reportedly working on long-term contract deal

The New Jersey Devils, led by Luke Hugues, are focused on their future in goal, and all attention is on Jacob Markstrom. The 35-year-old netminder quickly became a key presence in Newark after arriving from the Calgary Flames in 2024. His strong play last season made him indispensable, but contract talks add early-season tension.

Markstrom’s availability has been limited by a lower-body injury sustained in a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. He entered in relief of Jake Allen, stopping eight of nine shots, but remains on a week-to-week timetable. Each day of recovery carries weight for a team needing stability in net.

Discussions for a long-term extension have been progressing. According to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston, “They’ve exchanged some ideas. They’ve had recent discussions on what an extension might look like. I’m told that the talks have been healthy and they’ll resume negotiations in the very near future. There is a mutual interest between the veteran goaltender and the New Jersey Devils to get something done.”

Will Markstrom secure a long-term deal with the Devils?

Markstrom enters the final year of a six-year, $36 million contract with the Flames. His debut season in New Jersey produced a 26-16-6 record, 2.50 GAA, .900 save percentage, and four shutouts. Johnston added, “The Devils absolutely love Jacob Markstrom, he’s great in the room. But there is a negotiation that still has to take place here, and until that gap closes, the deal isn’t done.”

Jacob Markstrom #25 of the Devils protects the net against the Hurricanes. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

With 243 career wins, a 2.71 GAA, and a .908 save percentage in 519 starts, Markstrom remains a cornerstone for a Devils team eager to contend in the Eastern Conference.

How Will Markstrom’s injury affect negotiations?

With the goalie on a week-to-week timetable, the Devils must balance contract discussions with recovery. His availability and performance in the coming weeks could influence the timing and terms of a potential deal. the Devils will monitor his recovery while resuming negotiations. A successful extension could secure stability in goal for years to come.

