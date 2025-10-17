NHL News: J.T. Miller, Mike Sullivan send clear message on offense and mindset after third NY Rangers’ straight loss

The New York Rangers, under head coach Mike Sullivan, find themselves in an early-season rut, struggling to translate their defensive stability into consistent offensive production. With only one goal scored across their last four losses, frustration is growing inside the locker room, with captain J.T. Miller and the coaching staff pushing the team to find a breakthrough.

Their most recent defeat, a 2–1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, once again exposed the imbalance between offense and defense. After Auston Matthews sealed the win just 58 seconds into overtime, the Rangers were left ruing another missed opportunity to turn their effort into points.

Still, the players remain focused on their process. “If you’re mentally weak, you’re gonna go off the rails because this isn’t working on paper. It’s about getting the look. It’s not about if it goes in,” said J.T. Miller via SNY. “We’re gonna keep pounding pucks at the net and outplaying teams… it’s gonna work eventually.”

Can the Rangers regain balance before the slide deepens?

Head coach Mike Sullivan has urged his players to stay the course and build on what they are doing well, particularly on the defensive side. The foundation is there — the execution simply needs to follow offensively.

“The easy route is to be discouraged, but the right route and the hard route is to make sure we just get more determined,” Sullivan told NHL.com. “We will build on the positives, and there’s a lot to like about our game.”

The message from the coaching staff is clear: the team’s identity will depend on persistence and composure. With an 82-game schedule, maintaining confidence through adversity could prove as vital as any tactical adjustment.

Will leadership spark the turnaround?

Miller has continued to emphasize the importance of patience amid the slow start. “It’s easy to get frustrated and get off the rails, but still 82 of these things and we’ve only played six,” he said, noting that the team must avoid magnifying early struggles.

The Rangers now face a pivotal stretch where their ability to respond will define the tone of their season. For Sullivan’s squad, the challenge is to turn effort into execution — and frustration into focus.