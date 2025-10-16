NHL News: After Patrick Kane’s Red Wings win over Panthers, captain Dylan Larkin makes something clear on team focus

The Detroit Red Wings extended their early-season momentum Wednesday night with a 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers. From the opening face-off, the energy in the building signaled a team ready to respond after an opening-night loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Every shot and pass reflected urgency, as Detroit sought to assert itself against a skilled opponent.

Patrick Kane provided the go-ahead goal, while Mason Appleton scored twice, including a quick strike in the second period that set the pace for the game. Michael Rasmussen added a goal and an assist, and both captain Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat tallied two assists each, showcasing a balanced offensive attack. Cam Talbot made 20 saves, marking his third consecutive win to start the season.

Despite the absence of Lucas Raymond, Detroit’s leader Larkin highlighted the team’s approach after the game, according to NHL.com: “I think we’ve been much smarter than we were on the first night. We’re still aggressive and we still have speed. It’s early, but this is a good response, especially against the back-to-back champs.” His comments highlighted Detroit’s focus and discipline as the team continues its hot start.

Can Detroit maintain momentum without Lucas Raymond?

With Raymond sidelined day-to-day, Appleton moved to the top line and made an immediate impact, scoring at 2:09 of the second period with a one-timer from the right face-off circle. Kane’s 5-on-3 power-play goal at 9:36 extended the lead to 2-0, his 494th career NHL goal. “There are nights when special teams will have to win a game for you, and this was a good example of that,” coach Todd McLellan said.

Brad Marchand cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second period, but Appleton and Rasmussen added empty-net goals late to secure the win. Talbot’s performance was critical, as Larkin noted: “When he’s hot, he’s one of the top goalies in the League.”

As Detroit looks ahead to its next game, the Red Wings will aim to sustain their winning streak while managing injuries and relying on Kane, Appleton, and Larkin to drive their offensive success. Florida, meanwhile, will seek to bounce back with Marchand and Anton Lundell expected to lead the charge.