NHL News: Oilers’ Connor McDavid shares key advice for Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer

The Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid knows what it takes to handle the pressures of being a highly-touted NHL prospect. As the New York Islanders prepare to face the Oilers, all eyes will be on rookie Matthew Schaefer, who was the team’s recent No. 1 pick. McDavid, now ten years into a storied career, is offering perspective that goes beyond the scoresheet.

For Schaefer, this mentorship comes at a critical moment. Through three games, the 18-year-old has shown he belongs, averaging 23:18 per night and already tallying three points. His calm first NHL goal on the power play against Washington Capitals drew a standing ovation at UBS Arena, signaling a promising start for the young forward.

McDavid shared his advice before Thursday’s game: “He’s got a good head on his shoulders, great personality. I think he’s gonna do just fine. My only advice would be just to enjoy it because it goes really, really fast. It really does.” The words carry weight from a player who’s lived through MVP seasons, playoff heartbreaks, and the intense scrutiny that comes with being the face of a franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can McDavid’s guidance shape Schaefer’s career?

“There’s always another guy coming up, another guy that’s going first overall, another highly touted player,” McDavid added. “Everybody handles it differently.” His insight emphasizes the importance of patience, perspective, and focus for the Islanders rookie.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Islanders head coach Patrick Roy also praised Schaefer, calling him “our best player” in a recent loss to Winnipeg Jets. McDavid noted the rookie’s energy on the ice: “First off, he’s just a great kid. He’s got a great personality, brings a lot of energy, and as a player, obviously seems like he’s off to a great start himself, which is good to see.”

Advertisement

see also NHL News: After Patrick Kane’s Red Wings win over Panthers, captain Dylan Larkin makes something clear on team focus

A generational exchange on the ice

When the puck drops at UBS Arena, the matchup between the Oilers and Islanders will be about more than goals and assists. It will be a subtle exchange between generations: one of the league’s premier stars passing lessons to a rookie poised to make his mark. For Schaefer, learning from McDavid is a reminder that the speed of the NHL is fleeting, but the joy of playing the game lasts.