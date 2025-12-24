Maxx Crosby sends clear message to Pete Carroll, Raiders about 2026 1st overall pick

Being in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft is rarely a positive sign—and that’s exactly where the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves. As the 2025 NFL season winds down, star defensive end Maxx Crosby has sent a clear message to head coach Pete Carroll about the possibility of finishing with the league’s worst record.

The Raiders have endured a highly disappointing season and currently sit at 2–14, tied with the New York Giants for the NFL’s worst record. Both teams are now in a direct battle for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft—a situation that has clearly frustrated Crosby.

“I don’t give a s—t about the pick, to be honest,” Maxx Crosby told media on Wednesday. “I don’t play for that. That’s not my job. My job is to be the best defensive end in the world. That’s what I focus on every day, and being a great leader and being an influence and being that guy on a consistent basis for my team.

“That’s got nothing to do with me. I’ve learned my lesson in the past. You can’t control everything. That’s not my job description. My job is to be the best in the world at what I do. And that’s wrecking the game.”

What would the Raiders gain with the No. 1 overall pick?

At the moment, the Giants hold the No. 1 overall pick due to strength-of-schedule tiebreakers, even though they share the same record as Las Vegas. If the Raiders finish with a worse record and secure the top selection, it would come with mixed emotions.

On one hand, earning the No. 1 pick would confirm the Raiders as the league’s worst team. On the other, it would give them the most valuable position in the draft and full control over selecting the top prospect available.

Las Vegas is widely expected to target a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. Holding a top pick would significantly increase its chances of landing a franchise-caliber passer.

During the previous offseason, the Raiders acquired Geno Smith in free agency, but the veteran quarterback has failed to meet expectations. While Smith remains under contract, the organization could prefer drafting a high-upside quarterback who could learn behind him before eventually taking over the offense.

Why the No. 2 pick may not hurt the Raiders

If New York retains the No. 1 overall pick, selecting second overall may not be a major setback for Las Vegas. The Giants are not expected to prioritize a quarterback after drafting Jaxson Dart last year, meaning they likely wouldn’t block the Raiders from their preferred prospect.

Fernando Mendoza at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore are widely viewed as the top signal-callers in the 2026 draft class, and both would likely still be available at No. 2 overall.

However, there is a risk. If the Giants decide to trade the top pick to a quarterback-needy team, that could complicate the Raiders’ plans and force Las Vegas to adjust its draft strategy.