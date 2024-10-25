Trending topics:
NHL News: New York Rangers' Alexis Lafrenière reportedly signs seven-year deal with huge pay hike

Alexis Lafrenière reportedly is staying put in New York and has signed a seven-year extension with a major boost in salary with the Rangers.

Alexis Lafreniere #13 of the New York Rangers celebrates after scoring a third period goal against the Florida Panthers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Amerant Bank Arena on May 28, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Alexis Lafreniere #13 of the New York Rangers celebrates after scoring a third period goal against the Florida Panthers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Amerant Bank Arena on May 28, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

Alexis Lafrenière is one of the best players on the New York Rangers and, in many ways, a franchise player. The 23-year-old is now in his fifth season with the Rangers and has amassed 79 goals and 76 assists for a total of 155 points in 305 games.

After rumors and reports about a possible extension with the club, Alexis Lafrenière reportedly put pen to paper and signed a seven-year deal with the Rangers according to multiple sources. Lafrenière is currently on a $2,650,000 annual salary for 2024, but that will change considerably going forward.

Lafrenière would be transitioning from an average annual value of $2.33 million to $7.45 million. In total, his deal amounts to $52.15 million across the seven years.

How Will Alexis Lafrenière’s Reported New Deal Be Distributed via the Salary Cap?

According to Olivier Fortier, Alexis Lafrenière’s new contract will be distributed in the following manner to avoid a major cap hit for the Rangers:

Year 1: $2M Base & $8M Signing Bonus
Year 2: $5.5M & $2M SB
Year 3: $8.5M & $1M SB
Year 4: $7.15M
Year 5-7: $6M

Alexis Lafreniere #13 of the New York Rangers skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 3rd period in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 19, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Rangers defeated the Maple Leafs 4-1. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Alexis Lafreniere #13 of the New York Rangers skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 3rd period in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 19, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Rangers defeated the Maple Leafs 4-1. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Alexis Lafrenière would join a club of young players who have signed similar long-term deals, including Matt Boldy (7 years, $7 million), Matty Beniers (7 years, $7.14 million), Seth Jarvis (8 years, $7.42 million), Cole Caufield (8 years, $7.85 million), and Lucas Raymond (8 years, $8.075 million).

With Alexis Lafrenière now out of the way, reportedly, the Rangers can turn their attention to goalie Igor Shesterkin, who has already turned down a similar deal with the team.

