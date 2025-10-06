Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Panthers’ Aaron Ekblad roughing leads to multi-game suspension for Lightning’s minor-league veteran

Jon Cooper and the Tampa Bay Lightning learned how long they will be without a player on the team after roughing Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad in the NHL preseason finale.

By Federico O'donnell

Aaron Ekblad at Amerant Bank Arena on June 01, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida.
© Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesAaron Ekblad at Amerant Bank Arena on June 01, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida.

Going after AaronEkblad and other Florida Panthers stars came at a price for Jon Cooper and the Tampa Bay Lightning. As the NHL’s Department of Player Safety conducted hearings with players involved, a veteran minor-league player in Tampa has been suspended.

The NHL season wouldn’t feel right if there weren’t bad blood already boiling between the Panthers and Lightning. The Battle of Florida is alive and well—and the two organizations have yet to meet in an official game.

Following Scott Sabourin’s roughing call against Ekblad during the preseason finale, the Department of Player Safety stepped in, handing the forward on the Lightning a multi-game suspension.

Advertisement

“Tampa Bay Lightning forward Scott Sabourin is suspended four games for roughing against Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad,” as announced by @NHLPlayerSafety through its X account (formerly Twitter).

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Sent a message

After a heated preseason game in Tampa, the Bolts and Cats met again in Sunrise for the third and final time in the NHL preseason. Right from the get-go, the Lightning came out of the gate determined to go after the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

NHL punishes multiple Lightning players with maximum fines and schedules hearings after heated loss to Panthers

see also

NHL punishes multiple Lightning players with maximum fines and schedules hearings after heated loss to Panthers

Just over two minutes into the game, Sabourin chased Ekblad into the end wall before delivering a body hit. It was all legal up to that point, but the undrafted veteran then struck the former first-overall pick in the face and dropped the gloves, even though Ekblad had no intention of getting into a fight.

Advertisement

It was clear the Lightning weren’t looking to win as much as they were trying to avenge the events of the past game. As a result, three Bolts’ players were ejected in the opening 15 minutes. What was supposed to be an exhibition turned ugly, leading to 322 penalty minutes, 16 ejections, and two suspensions handed out to Tampa Bay.

In addition to Sabourin, blueliner J.J. Moser has been suspended two games for boarding Florida forward Jesper Boqvist. Contrary to Sabourin, Moser might play a big role for Cooper and the Bolts. Last season, he made 54 appearances, recording 14 points (2G, 12A).

Advertisement
Jon Cooper attends a press conference

Jon Cooper attends a press conference

Can afford it

While a four-game suspension to start the season would be costly for any NHL team when it comes to key players, Sabourin isn’t quite that for Cooper’s Lightning. Since 2020, Sabourin has played in just 12 NHL games, being mostly utilized in the AHL.

Advertisement

Survey

Do you agree with the NHL's suspension for Sabourin?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

After signing as a free agent in Tampa during the summer, his role isn’t expected to change. His spot on the organization is most likely reserved on the Syracuse Crunch. Thus, him being suspended four games by the NHL is anything but a big blow to the roster in Cigar City.

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Panthers' Hall of Famer trolls Oilers fans after Connor McDavid extension
NHL

Panthers' Hall of Famer trolls Oilers fans after Connor McDavid extension

Panthers give up on former Brad Marchand teammate despite stellar preseason run
NHL

Panthers give up on former Brad Marchand teammate despite stellar preseason run

NHL punishes multiple Lightning players with maximum fines after loss to Panthers
NHL

NHL punishes multiple Lightning players with maximum fines after loss to Panthers

Jayden Daniels receives update on Terry McLaurin: Will he be back for Commanders’ Week 6 MNF game vs Bears?
NFL

Jayden Daniels receives update on Terry McLaurin: Will he be back for Commanders’ Week 6 MNF game vs Bears?

Better Collective Logo