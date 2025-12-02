NHL News: Brad Marchand’s Panthers sign Stanley Cup champion on potential last-chance deal

Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers have seen countless players go down with injuries in the 2025-26 NHL season. Thus, the Cats are leaving no stone unturned. Now, the reigning Stanley Cup champions have signed a veteran who knows what it takes to hoist Lord Stanley. However, he must first prove himself before making the roster in Sunrise.

As reported by Florida Hockey Now, the Panthers have facilitated Robby Fabbri’s signing with their AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. Fabbri, who won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues, is now joining the Checkers on a tryout deal. If he wants to make it all the way back to the NHL, he must first impress the staff in Charlotte.

Needless to say, the 29-year-old forward is staring at a steep climb to return to the NHL. However, the way the season has gone for Marchand and Florida, any player on the Checkers could be bound for a shot in Sunrise, as the Panthers seem to lose key pieces almost on a routine basis. For Fabbri, it’s all about establishing himself in the minors, then fate can work its magic.

When did Fabbri last play in the NHL? His latest numbers

Fabbri made 44 appearances for the Anaheim Ducks in the 2024-25 NHL season. Registering 8 goals, 8 assists, and 16 points, the veteran center proved he can still be valuable. However, his physical struggles have been hard to overlook and a main reason for his long absence in the league.

Robby Fabbri with the Anaheim Ducks in the 2024-25 season

In late-February, the Ducks placed Fabbri on Injured Reserve (IR) with an undisclosed injury. Since, he hasn’t played in an NHL game. Needless to say, the Panthers are currently in no position to commit to a player with as many setbacks as Fabbri has had in his career. According to data from Sports Forecaster, Fabbri has missed 145 games due to injuries since the 2020-21 NHL season.

Fabbri is coming off failed tryout with Penguins

Coming into the NHL season, the Pittsburgh Penguins rolled the dice by signing the former first-round selection to a professional tryout contract (PTO). However, the organization in the City of Bridges went in a different direction, releasing him less than a month after signing him to the prove-it deal.

Now, the Panthers are trying their luck — or at least evaluating whether Fabbri could be useful for their AHL affiliate and potentially serve as a depth player within the system.