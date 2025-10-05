NHL News: Panthers give up on former Brad Marchand teammate despite stellar preseason run

Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers are gearing up for a legacy-defining NHL season. However, the organization is seemingly steering away from change, as they waive a former Boston Bruins forward who played lights out in preseason.

If something works, why fix it? That appears to be the message being sent across the Panthers going into the 2025-26 NHL campaign. Though Florida made some tweaks here and there, the essence of the roster is virtually the same as last season’s.

On that note, the Panthers have placed forward Jack Studnicka on waivers, despite his strong performance throughout the preseason. If the 26-year-old center clears waivers, he can be assigned to the AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strong showing

Drafted by the Boston Bruins with a second-round pick in the 2017 NHL entry Draft, Studnicka last appearance in an NHL game was during the 2023-24 season. Back then, he played five games with the Vancouver Canucks before being traded to the San Jose Sharks, where he dressed in 17 outings.

Jack Studnicka playing for the Boston Bruins

Advertisement

Now, Studnicka signed a league minimum one-year, $775,000 contract with the Panthers. During the preseason, Studnicka shined, registering 4 goals and 1 assist. However, he doesn’t fit Florida’s plans for the upcoming campaign. As Marchand and the Cats gear up for a three-peat pursuit, Studnicka seems to be headed for the AHL.

Advertisement

see also NHL punishes multiple Lightning players with maximum fines and schedules hearings after heated loss to Panthers

Departing goalie

In addition to Studnicka’s placement on waivers, the Panthers waived goaltender Brandon Bussi. The fellow former Bruin in Florida didn’t last long on waivers, though. The Carolina Hurricanes claimed him, adding more depth to the goaltending room in Raleigh.