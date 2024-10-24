NHL News: Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky sets historic record as fastest goalie to reach elite club

Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers defeated the New York Rangers at MSG in a 3-1 game. But aside from the win for the Panthers, who are dominating the Eastern Atlantic, it was a special night for Bobrovsky with a historic record.
According to NHL stats, Russian goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky finally reached 400 wins in the NHL after 707 games played. Not only did he join the exclusive 400-wins club, but he also surpassed Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who had achieved the milestone in more games.
