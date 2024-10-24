NHL News: Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky sets historic record as fastest goalie to reach elite club

Florida Panthers' Russian goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky joined one of the NHL’s most exclusive clubs for goaltenders, where only 14 have managed to enter.

Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers defeated the New York Rangers at MSG in a 3-1 game. But aside from the win for the Panthers, who are dominating the Eastern Atlantic, it was a special night for Bobrovsky with a historic record.

According to NHL stats, Russian goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky finally reached 400 wins in the NHL after 707 games played. Not only did he join the exclusive 400-wins club, but he also surpassed Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who had achieved the milestone in more games.

Developing story…