The Chicago Bears have struggled significantly during the 2024 season. In Week 14, the NFC North team endured a crushing 38-13 loss to the 49ers, leading Caleb Williams to express frustration over the team’s ongoing poor performances.

Earlier this year, the Bears made a bold move by selecting a player many scouts consider a generational talent. With the No. 1 overall pick, Chicago chose Caleb Williams, the standout quarterback from USC.

The Bears’ history with quarterbacks has been less than stellar. The franchise has never had a signal-caller surpass 4,000 passing yards in a single season, but Caleb Williams appears determined to break that trend and make history.

Caleb Williams issues a strong message to the Bears after tough loss to the 49ers

Despite the arrival of Caleb Williams, the Bears have struggled to find consistent success this season. The team entered the 2024 NFL season with high expectations, but their performance has fallen short.

Many fans attribute the team’s struggles to questionable coaching decisions. Matt Eberflus made several controversial calls that may have cost the Bears critical victories, ultimately leading to his dismissal from the team.

Although the Bears are not mathematically eliminated, their chances of making the playoffs are slim. Their hopes took a significant hit in Week 14 after a 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bears faltered on both offense and defense, allowing the injury-plagued 49ers to cruise to an easy victory. Caleb Williams addressed the performance candidly, making it clear he expects better from the entire team moving forward.

Caleb Williams, quarterback of the Chicago Bears

“[W]e got our butts kicked today. There’s no way around it,” Caleb Williams said in his postgame press conference. “That’s regardless of how we feel, regardless of all of that, we got it handed to us. As an offense, defense, special teams, myself, we got to come out and be better. It’s just totally what it is. We got to be more violent. We got to have our screws screwed and we got to be on point. That’s not what happened today.”

Who will coach the Bears in 2025?

With Bill Belichick chosing his team for 2025, the Bears are actively searching for a new head coach. Interim coach Thomas Brown is unlikely to retain the position next season.

According to NFL Media, the Bears are reportedly interested in Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury previously coached the Cardinals from 2019 to 2022, finishing with a lackluster record of 28-37-1.

