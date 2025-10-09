NHL News: Panthers will reportedly try to help Brad Marchand with Sidney Crosby partner to replace Aleksander Barkov

Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers did just fine in their first NHL game without Aleksander Barkov. However, the climb will only become steeper. Even the reigning Stanley Cup champions need reinforcements. On that note, Sidney Crosby’s star teammate could be the answer.

Marchand and the Panthers need to look strong in times of great adversity. With Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov out for a long stretch of the 2025-26 NHL season, the Cats know there is a target on their backs. The rest of the league will be coming for the back-to-back champs.

The last thing Florida can afford right now is to show weakness. It might be time to make a bold move in the NHL. That’s certainly an area of expertise for GM Bill Zito and the brass in Sunrise.

Amid uncertain days in Pittsburgh, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby makes it clear he is in The Burgh to stay. However, his iconic duo, Evgeni Malkin, might be on a different state of mind. If the reigning champions were to come knocking on the door of the Pens (projected to be a lottery draft team in the NHL), who’s to say what Malkin’s answer will be?

Evgeni Malkin at Madison Square Garden on October 07, 2025 in New York City.

Time to hunt

“The growing narrative in the league right now with Barkov going out and Malkin having a house in Miami, that they’ll probably find a way for him to be the 1C in Florida before too long,” as reported by Greg Wyshynski on Halford and Brough in the Morning.

The Panthers aren’t going to stand with their arms crossed wondering how they might look with Malkin in town. Similarly to last season’s trade for Marchand, the Cats may be ready to dive into the water and see how real is the prospect of Malkin moving down to Broward County.

#87 is a different question

While Malkin may be open to the possibility of skipping town in the City of Bridges, all signs indicate Crosby isn’t wavering in his commitment, whatsoever. They are in different situations, though.

Malkin is entering the final season of his four-year, $24.4 million deal, and it’s expected to be his farewell campaign in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Crosby is only entering the first campaign of his two-year, $17.4 million extension.

Aleksander Barkov at Rogers Place on June 03, 2025 in Edmonton, Alberta.

“Everyone around Sid wants him to leave, Sid doesn’t want to leave, and that’s kind of where we are with it right now,” insider Greg Wyshynski added on the situation around Crosby and the Penguins.

