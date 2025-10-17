NHL News: Patrick Kane’s Red Wings reportedly exploring trade options for surplus defensemen

The Detroit Red Wings, led by Patrick Kane, are facing a crowded blue line early in the 2025-26 season. With the emergence of rookie Axel Sandin-Pellikka and the continued development of young defensemen like Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson, and Jacob Bernard-Docker, ice time has become a premium commodity. Veteran rearguards are starting to feel the squeeze, as opportunities on the roster grow limited.

General Manager Steve Yzerman has reportedly begun evaluating the market to see which veteran defenders could attract interest from other NHL clubs. The move reflects the organization’s desire to balance its roster while giving younger talent the chance to thrive in high-leverage situations.

During Wednesday’s DFO Rundown Insider Edition, David Pagnotta noted that the Red Wings are actively assessing options. “There is some talk that the Wings are looking at and are open to moving some of their defencemen, and I think there’s mutual interest there from the player side of things,” he said, referencing Erik Gustafsson and Travis Hamonic.

Pagnotta added: “Those are a couple of veteran pieces… it doesn’t look like there’s much room for some of these guys. I think they’ve started to explore that possibility of moving them or at least letting everybody know that there’s some availability there.”

Patrick Kane (#88) celebrates a second-period goal with Red Wings teammates against the Panthers. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Which veteran defensemen could be on the move?

Both Gustafsson and Hamonic are on expiring contracts, with cap hits of $2 million and $1 million, respectively. Their experience makes them appealing trade pieces for clubs seeking depth on the blue line, while Detroit continues to prioritize the development of its younger defensemen.

“They’ve got a bunch of different pieces that they’re willing to explore on,” Pagnotta added. “But because of the plethora of guys on that backend, don’t be surprised to hear guys like Hamonic and Gustafsson’s name out there, especially in the next little bit.”

Detroit’s roster moves will be closely monitored over the coming weeks as the team works to optimize its defense corps while keeping veterans productive and the team competitive.

