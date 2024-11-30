NHL News: Philip Tomasino and coach Sullivan send clear messages after Penguins’ win over Bruins

Philip Tomasino’s game-winning goal at 7:26 of the third period secured a thrilling 2-1 victory for the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Boston Bruins, marking their first winning streak in November. Assisted by Evgeni Malkin, Tomasino’s wrist shot clinched the Penguins’ second consecutive win, improving their record to 8-12-4.

“I thought tonight, our whole group did a heck of a job,” Tomasino said. Playing in just his second game since joining the Penguins from Nashville, the 22-year-old forward reflected on the crucial goal. “All three of us worked together to get that puck back, and it ended up going in. Obviously, it was a pretty big one for our team—and for myself as well.”

Tomasino was effusive in his praise for Malkin, whose pinpoint pass set up the decisive goal against Bruins. “Oh my gosh, I think I’ve said it 10 times—I’ve looked up to this guy my whole life,” Tomasino said, grinning. “He sees plays before you do. He’s one of the most skilled guys I’ve ever played with. He made a heck of a play, and it’s nice to finally get one here.”

Head coach Mike Sullivan credited his team’s gritty performance, especially in the final moments. “We got a couple of big saves and some huge blocked shots in the last couple of minutes,” Sullivan said. “That’s the cost of winning. There’s a price to pay, and our guys worked really hard tonight. The last couple of games, we’ve looked more like the team we want to be—proactive, controlling momentum. There’s a lot to build on.”

Tristan Jarry’s response to the win

Goaltender Tristan Jarry, who made 32 saves on 33 shots, highlighted the team’s resilience. “It’s tough when you let in early goals,” Jarry admitted. “But we did a great job responding. Getting that goal at the end of the period gave us a big boost, and we carried that momentum through the night.”