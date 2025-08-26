NHL News: Possible Quinn Hughes trade could have major implications for Canucks and Devils

Quinn Hughes’ situation has raised many questions about his future with the Vancouver Canucks this offseason. His brothers, Jack and Luke, both play for the New Jersey Devils and are awaiting a final decision regarding the continuity of the 25-year-old defenseman.

The Canucks are far from being considered one of the contending teams in the upcoming 2025–26 NHL season. In that context, a change of scenery could be a logical option for a star like Hughes, who could provide strong defensive stability to complement a potent offense.

Hughes still has two years remaining on his contract, giving the Canucks some time to plan. However, the ongoing speculation about a possible trade to the Devils has gained significant momentum, and it could carry major implications for the front offices of both New Jersey and Vancouver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the consequence?

The difficult trade of Hughes to the Devils puts the Canucks at a crossroads regarding general manager Patrik Allvin, who could face career-defining scrutiny, according to NHL Trade Talk. At the same time, failing to unite Hughes with his brothers in New Jersey could prove costly for GM Tom Fitzgerald.

Quinn Hughes of the Canucks

Advertisement

Possibilities of a Hughes trade to the Devils

The possibility of Hughes continuing his career with the Devils is real, but New Jersey will need to prepare to adjust its salary cap space for one of the league’s top defensemen. Meanwhile, Vancouver is dealing with uncertainty surrounding Elias Pettersson and Thatcher Demko, while president Jim Rutherford remains aware of the potential departure of his star.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Canucks are reportedly interested in young Ducks center amid Quinn Hughes controversy

The Canucks’ front office is taking a bigger risk, as trading Hughes without receiving a significant return could force them to put added pressure on the Devils to pay more for a player who has already expressed interest in leaving the franchise.