NHL News: Stanley Cup-winning team reportedly among favorites to land Canucks star Quinn Hughes

An NHL insider hinted a franchise with multiple Stanley Cups on its resume could be a frontrunner to acquire Vancouver Canucks blueliner Quinn Hughes.

By Federico O'donnell

Quinn Hughes at Ball Arena on December 02, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.
Quinn Hughes at Ball Arena on December 02, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

As long as the Vancouver Canucks keep digging even further in the hole they are currently in, rumors about Quinn Hughes leaving will only grow louder. Now, an insider in the NHL suggests an Original Six franchise with multiple Stanley Cup conquests under its belt could be a frontrunner.

The Detroit Red Wings boast one of the most exciting rosters for the future in the NHL. However, adding Hughes to the equation could truly put them head and shoulders above the rest of the league for years to come. On that note, insider Elliotte Friedman hinted the Red Wings could make a lot of sense to work out a trade with the Canucks for their franchise player.

“When I rank the teams and I say ‘who can do this and where would Hughes want to go?’ I would say Detroit is very high on my list,” Friedman commented on the Daily Faceoff’s Morning Cuppa Hockey podcast.

Who could be on the move for Hughes?

While the Red Wings have enough pieces on their NHL lineup to make an offer worth their while for the Canucks, it seems Detroit won’t look to dismantle its current squad. On that note, Friedman hinted who could be eyed by the Canucks in order to even consider trading Hughes.

Marco Kasper being introduced to fans

Marco Kasper being introduced to fans

Could you see Yzerman not interested in Hughes? Could you see Hughes not being interested in Detroit when the time comes? I think the [Red Wings] are very legit,” Friedman added. “Detroit has centers who can play in the NHL. And I’m not talking about depth guys. I think everybody knows who I’m talking about.”

Though Friedman didn’t give out any names, most fans think they know who he is talking about: Marco Kasper, the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NHL entry Draft. Another option could be Nate Danielson, the former first-round pick in 2023.

The Canucks’ nightmare season continues

Either way, it’s still too early to tell. The Canucks can still turn their season around and quiet the loud buzz around Hughes. However, with the way things have gone lately, Vancouver would almost need a miracle. Over their last 10 games, the Canucks are 2-6-2 — the worst record in the league during that span.

Moreover, Vancouver hasn’t won consecutive games since October. Needless to say, it’s been a tough season for fans in Vancity so far, and with each loss, Hughes’ name only appears in more trade rumors around the NHL.

Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell
